5 of the weirdest Google products that failed spectacularly





Google Daydream failed to compete with other VR headsets

Google is known for releasing many products, but it is also known for shutting down many products too quickly.

The company seems to take a discerning approach to what it releases, and understandably customers and people in the tech industry are skeptical about the longevity of new releases.

Google’s failures range from big and small to downright weird products. For example, quirky Second Life mimics filled with sex and violence, you can forgive yourself for not having heard of Google Lively.

A simple Google search will find a website called Killed By Google: Google Graveyard. It currently lists 275 services, apps, and hardware shut down by Google.

The latest mainstream culling was Stadia, the tech giant’s cloud gaming service. Google announced in September that it will completely shut down the service next January. Everyone who purchased a Stadia controller, game or hardware has been promised a full refund.

Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison argued that the service wasn’t as popular with users as he had hoped.

This blind Stadias fanbase and some developers who were planning to release their games on the service.

The game is coming to Stadia in November, tweeted Mike Rose, founder of developer No More Robots.

Google currently has 271 products and services available, including the world-famous search engine.

Sam Welch, organic SEO executive at digital marketing agency Embryo, tells Verdict:

I think beating previous projects is a testament to how committed Google is. [not] We are heading into uncharted territory.

Join Verdict to see five of the strangest Google product failures of all time.

Google Glass period: 2012-2019

Google’s voice- and motion-controlled augmented reality glasses were a product of its time. In 2012, the hype around sci-fi products was rampant, and people seemed genuinely excited about the possibilities of this high-tech accessory. It was also named Invention of the Year by Time magazine.

The actual launch of the product was a very different story, but it was inundated with reviews claiming the tech was extremely buggy and gimmicky.

Google was also criticized for being inaccessible to large numbers of people, with a whopping $1,500 price tag.

Google Glass was only available for a very limited time, lasting several years before commercial sales were discontinued.

Google began testing a new version of Google Glass in September 2022, and there’s no denying it was one of Google’s worst blunders.

Google Daydream Period: 2016 – 2019

Google launched the Google Daydream VR project in 2016. Unlike his other VR headsets, it was actually just a placeholder that enabled a smartphone-accessible virtual reality experience.

This was an upgrade from the company’s previous VR product, which was made out of cardboard. Yes, we have released VR products that are actually made out of cardboard.

Google Daydream launched at $100, making it one of the most affordable ways to experience virtual reality at the time.

However, even at an affordable price, the Daydream couldn’t compete with other leading headsets like Oculus.

Google Daydream was discontinued in 2019.

Longevity of Google Lively: 2008

Google Lively was Google’s attempt at a virtual social video game similar to the likes of Second Life. Active users were able to create avatars using pre-designed assets and interact with others online in virtual rooms.

Google Lively was launched in July 2008, long before Mark Zuckerberg expressed a desire to create a metaverse that would essentially do the same thing.

Unfortunately, the service stuck in beta stage and was shut down by Google after just a few months.

Lively never got the traction Google hoped it would. The service maxed out at 10,000 active users.

Users complained about poor personalization options and crude controls. There have also been many inappropriate uses of the service, such as users spouting sexual and violent content in virtual rooms.

This meant that Google could not safely integrate their advertising platform into their services.

Eventually, the tech giant shut down the service entirely, saying it would focus its resources on other areas.

Google+ Period: 2011 – 2019

Google+ was an attempt by the tech giants to compete with the social media giants while Facebook and Twitter dominated the space. Google’s idea for Google+ was to allow users to interact online as well as offline. This was done through networking on categories called circles.

Despite promising numbers at the start, Google was unable to compete with the big companies and maintain a consistent user base.

Facebook and Twitter continue to dominate, and despite repeated attempts to innovate the service, Google+ shut down completely in 2019.

Lifespan of Google Wave: 2009 – 2012

You can’t be blamed for never hearing about Google Wave. This is arguably the strangest online service Google has ever launched. It is best described as an abstract email platform where users can join waves to share surveys, statuses, images, videos, etc.

It lasted just three years and is remembered for having one of the most confusing social media interfaces ever.

