US supports Philippine food security and 5G technology.Harris Launches Initiative





The United States will support the Philippines in achieving food security and a digital economy as Vice President Kamala Harris launches initiatives toward this end, the U.S. Embassy said Monday.

Food security and sustainable agriculture

According to the U.S. Embassy, ​​the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to establish a dialogue on food security with its counterparts in the Philippines, with the participation of USAID and the U.S. Department of State.

“This dialogue will enable the two countries to work together to build resilient food systems and discuss best practices for agricultural innovation and sustainability,” the embassy said.

Additionally, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has issued a $20 million loan to allow Agri Exim Global Philippines, Inc., a local processor that processes organic coconuts into derivative products, to expand its facilities. increase.

“[The initiative aims] We will expand our processing facilities in the Philippines and help thousands of local farmers achieve organic certification and connect with our global supply chains and customers,” the embassy said.

digital economy

The US will also partner with Filipino carrier Now Telecom for the deployment of 5G technology in the Philippines, the US embassy said.

The partnership will provide Filipinos across the country with “faster, more reliable digital services and increased broadband internet access,” he added.

Meanwhile, USAID will partner with SpaceX Starlink in the country to help launch Southeast Asia’s first low-orbit satellite broadband service.

According to the embassy, ​​satellite broadband services will provide reliable and affordable internet access for marginalized populations across the Philippines, improving access to education, professional training and opportunities.

Additionally, USAID will also launch a new five-year project called the Empowering Private Enterprise for the Digital Economy (SPEED) Award.

SPEED aims to expand the participation of Filipino SMEs in the Philippines’ emerging e-commerce ecosystem.

The Philippine eCommerce Alliance was also introduced as part of the SPEED launch, demonstrating an industry-wide commitment to accelerating the rise of the Philippines’ digital economy.

“The program promotes the use of digital technologies to accelerate competitiveness, drive innovation, foster employment opportunities and expand the market reach of companies,” said the embassy.

In addition, USAID will also support the new Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development Alliance.

“This public-private partnership will leverage a private sector contribution of $5.3 million from seven Philippine companies to work with government, industry and academia to meet the evolving requirements of the high-tech manufacturing sector, to develop highly It will create a skilled and adaptable workforce,” the embassy said.

About Women Entrepreneurs The Embassy announced that DFC is a microfinance institution that will provide $15.5 million in loan guarantees through a framework agreement with Citibank to help women entrepreneurs access capital and contribute to economic growth in the Philippines. The embassy said it will support the ASA Philippines Foundation.

Harris, who arrived in Manila on Sunday night after attending the Economic Leaders’ Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, met with President Ferdinand “BonBon” Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sarah Duterte on Monday. I am going to meet the president.

We will also go to Palawan, one of the closest regions in the Philippines to the West Philippine Sea.

“The United States and the Philippines enjoy an alliance and partnership based on deep historical, economic and cultural ties and shared democratic values.The United States and the Philippines are united as friends, partners and allies. “As always, the United States’ commitment to defending the Philippines remains impregnable and committed to strengthening economic and investment ties,” the U.S. Embassy said.

Harris’ visit to the Philippines “reaffirmed our bilateral alliance to promote clean energy, address the climate crisis, foster inclusive growth and innovation, increase access to quality education and health care resources, and promote human trafficking.” We will promote cooperation on a range of issues, including the fight against maritime threats, face common security challenges, support freedom of the seas, and strengthen people-to-people ties,” he added.

Other initiatives Harris will launch during her visit include civil nuclear cooperation and health security.

The Philippines and the United States will also discuss the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) and the Joint United Nations Human Rights Program (UNJP) during Harris’ visit, according to the U.S. Embassy. —Mel Matthew Doctor/KG, GMA Integrated News

