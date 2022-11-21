MapMyIndia wants a level playing field with Google





Domestic device makers and app makers may have gotten relief from the Competition Commission (CCI) for Google’s monopoly practices in the Android space, but the country’s MapMyIndi, which is working on geospatial data, ​a continues to seek a level playing field with US tech giants. Use of satellite imagery.

Government of India regulations impose restrictions on domestic companies working with geospatial data on satellite imagery, but Google is a US company and therefore does not have such restrictions.

Private companies in India using satellite imagery for consumer or enterprise use cases cannot produce images finer than 1 meter resolution. However, this regulation is a gray area as Google Maps does not comply with this directive and offers even finer and sharper resolution in its consumer maps. MapMyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma said:

MapMyIndia offers multiple digital mapping, navigation and geospatial technologies and currently has a customer base of 2,000 enterprise customers. From 1995 to 2004, we were mainly selling technology in his B2B field to big companies, especially his FMCG such as Coca-Cola and Mariko. However, in 2004, it launched India’s first interactive mapping platform, Consumer Internet Mapping Platform. But creating a consumer-facing digital his map was a daunting task and took him a decade to cover most of the country, he says.

The company currently derives most of its revenue from enterprise customers across three main categories: enterprise, automotive and government. Additionally, MapMyIndia offers professional grade maps and products directly to retail customers through the Mappls app and GPS IoT enabled gadgets and devices.

Currently, India alone has around 95% digital mapping coverage, combining computer vision and AI to digitally map geography. He added that he has moved from rigid field options to drones and crowdsourcing data to build more coverage, especially in 3D views of his maps.

MapMyIndias, the recently rebranded consumer app Mappls, also uses partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and mobility fleets to provide real-time features such as road conditions, traffic patterns and conditions. increase. We have also extracted approximately 400 million geotagged photos, panoramas and videos of millions of kilometers of roads across India and plan to expand further. The company has made two notable acquisitions this year, including his 9.9% stake in Pupilmesh and 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs.

According to Verma, the first acquisition will enable MapMyIndia to bring key technology to its logistics clients to further drive down overall shipping costs, while the acquisition in the travel commerce space will allow it to expand into a hyperlocal market. You will be able to disrupt the commerce segment. The company also plans to offer location-based suggestions to travelers in navigation search results, with the goal of driving engagement on the app. FE

