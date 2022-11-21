Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Data and AI Partnership





New York Google Cloud and Accenture are expanding their partnership to develop more data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for their customers.

According to Accenture last month, Accenture and Google Cloud are working together to use machine learning (ML), AI, data analytics and cybersecurity to help customers build powerful digital cores and reinvent themselves in the cloud. I am supporting.

The companies plan to grow cloud talent, joint capabilities, and solutions for data and AI.

Solutions: Develop industry use cases with Google Cloud, such as customer transformation, sales and marketing optimization, smart analytics, and visual inspection Talent: Accenture is increasing the number of Google Cloud certifications for its employees from 5,000 to 15,000 We plan to increase the number of Co-Innovation Hubs: Invest in hubs in Dublin and other cities to develop solutions on Google Cloud

Accenture and Google Cloud have previously partnered and collaborated with some of the biggest companies on their digital transformation. Based in Barangaroo, Australia, Lendlease is a global real estate company. Origin Energy based in Sydney.

For example, partners helped Lendlease develop software designed to reduce employee complaints by 30% and increase productivity by 12%, according to Accenture.

endless opportunities

Next phase of Google Cloud partnership with Accenture significantly expands professional services and implementation support available to customers worldwide, with new solutions to help enterprises and public sector organizations benefit from Google Cloud capabilities provide. ”

The cloud technology market offers limitless opportunities for businesses to become more innovative and resilient, but the real world is full of barriers to realizing value. ”

A strong digital core helps companies respond to changes and changing dynamics within their industry. Accelerate time-to-value for our clients on Google Cloud, from public to edge and everything in between, by working with Google Cloud to expand our workforce and pre-build industry-specific productized solutions. shorten it,” Narain said.

Recent Accenture and Google Cloud Activities

Over the past year, Accenture and Google Cloud have made deals and partnerships in a variety of industries, including:

Google Cloud PMPML and Google Cloud build transit management system Google Cloud works with food service company Yim Platform Manipal Hospitals to improve patient experience Twiga Foods and Google Cloud improve food safety Accenture NTT Docomo and Accenture work to improve Web3 Accenture and digital experience software maker Sitecore continue partnership Accenture acquires IT insurer Blackcomb Consultants Software company Atlassian and Accenture partners to help companies invest in technology Growing cloud market

According to a MarketsandMarkets report, the cloud cloud computing market is estimated to grow from $545.5 billion in 2022 to $1.2 trillion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%.

According to MarketsandMarkets report, cloud market value is increasing due to increased automation, cloud-related cost reductions, and demand for cloud-based services and business continuity.

According to a Statista report, Google Cloud holds an estimated 8% of the global cloud infrastructure services market, third only to second place Microsoft Azure at 21% and first place AWS at 38%.

Data is the new capital

Jimmy Preistas, Global Managing Director of Cloud-First Data and AI at Accenture, said of the technology and partnership with Google Cloud:

