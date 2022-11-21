Singapore IMDA is affiliated with Microsoft to develop sustainable software, CIOSEA News, etc.





Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is working with Microsoft to deal with climate -related issues and improves the durability of digital technology. This partnership aims to accelerate the global and local development of software applications and solutions so that the industry can do more with less resources in the industry.

IMDA and Microsoft share the learning, authentication route, best practices, and standards for effectively measuring and reporting carbon dioxide emissions generated from software applications. This partnership aims to promote the principles and tool implementation for the development of green technology.

IMDA and Microsoft will develop a joint framework that outlines guidance on sustainable software development. This framework is applied through the Singapore Green Tech Challenge. In this challenge, local developers are invited to build a sustainable and carbon -conscious application that contributes to the pillars of the energy reset of Singapore Green Plan 2030. Frameworks are shared globally as soon as they are ready.

In addition, this partnership curates and encourages the adoption of sustainable technology solutions for SMEs (SME). These solutions can measure, track and report carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to manage and optimize resources. This includes curation of sustainable solutions such as Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, and advice on governance frameworks such as sustainable operation models and compliance structures. These use it for SMEs to start sustainability by measuring, tracking and reporting carbon dioxide emissions.

Singapore is a good position to lead the Digital Sustainability Section of Southeast Asia. Kiren Kumar, Deputy Executive Officer of Singapore IMDA, realizes an innovative digital sustainability solution that can be applied to the global business, which has caused positive changes to the global environment, and all people have a positive change in the global environment. He said that it would bring a sustainable future.

Microsoft’s Singapore Managing Director Lee Hulie is indispensable to create a wide range of economic growth for our future, and Microsoft alone He states that it is a road that cannot be embarked on. By igniting the deep ecosystem partnership over the public and the private sector, we focus on sustainability, contributing to the extensive progress of mankind and living the lives of all people around us. I am convinced that it will improve and build Singapore, a resilient, to consolidate digital.

Singapore, located in the center of Asia, offers one of the most powerful innovation ecosystem in this area. In recent years, cloud, data, security, and AI innovation have supported a wide range of economic growth. Singapore has developed a new technical innovation and shows a path for a sustainable digital future.

