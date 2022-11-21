Google celebrates the life of American geologist Marie Tharp with interactive art and sound doodle





Marie Tharp, Google Doodle Nov 21, 2022

Google on Monday celebrated the life of Marie Tharp, the noted American geologist and ocean cartographer who created the first scientific map of the Atlantic floor and helped prove the theory of continental drift.

Tharp’s work included more accurate mapping of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and the discovery of a rift along its axis, leading to the acceptance of theories of plate tectonics and continental drift.

On this day in 1998, the Library of Congress named Tharp one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century.

Today’s Doodle is an interactive chronicle of her life and career.

According to the Google Doodles page, the interactive narrators are Caitlyn Larsen, Rebecca Nesel, and Dr. Tiara Moore, who are currently making progress in the traditionally male-dominated fields of marine science and geology, continuing the Tharps legacy. Three prominent women alive.

Marie Tharp in July 2001

Tharp was born on July 30, 1920 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was the only child of Bertha Herr Louise Herr Tarp, a German and Latin teacher, and William Herr Edgar Herr Tarp, a soil surveyor for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Tharp’s father, who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, introduced her to cartography early on.

She attended the University of Michigan for a master’s degree in petroleum geology. This was particularly striking given that very few women worked in science during this period.

She then moved to New York City in 1948 and became the first woman to work at the Lamont Geological Observatory, where she met geologist Bruce Heathen.

A Google Doodle page explains: “Heazen collected seafloor data in the Atlantic Ocean, which Tharp used to map the mysterious seafloor. New discoveries from echo sounders (sonars used to find water depth) indicate that she It helped discover the Mid-Ocean Ridge.She conveyed these findings to Heezen, who infamously dismissed it as a girl’s story. Heezen could not ignore the fact when compared to maps of earthquake epicenters.Plate tectonics and continental drift were no longer mere theories, and the ocean floor was undoubtedly spreading.In 1957, Tharp and Heezen found that the Co-published the first map of the Atlantic seafloor Twenty years later, National Geographic published the first world map of the entire seafloor, titled The World’s Seabed, written by Tharp and Heaten.

She donated her entire map collection to the Library of Congress in 1995.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Department of Geography and Maps, the Library of Congress named her one of the most important cartographers of the 20th century.

