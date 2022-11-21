The tech god myth is crumbling





The tech industry is full of smart people who build, run, and invest in successful companies that have generated an incredible amount of innovation. But the industry’s recent spate of failures and reversals has made one thing clear. Many of its leaders are not as smart as they thought they were.

Just this month, two of the world’s most powerful tech companies, Amazon.com and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms, announced massive layoffs after years of torrent hiring. Already one of his giants, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has come under pressure from activist investors to cut costs.

Some of the biggest names in venture capital such as Sequoia Capital and SoftBank Group were left trying to figure out what went wrong after FTX, the $32 billion golden child of the cryptocurrency boom, imploded. I was.

And Elon Musk, perhaps more than anyone else, embodies the idea of ​​a erudite tech genius, ruining Twitter after buying it for $44 billion.

Silicon Valley has long mastered the alchemy of electronics, code, and early-stage investing to a basic myth that the major lights are not just of different breeds, they can defy the laws of gravity in business and investing. It seemed to operate on the basis of just a human.

According to their beliefs, their special destructive powers have the potential to transform any industry, generating enormous profits worthy of magazine covers and enormous wealth.

It’s a myth of extreme ability. The key to the power of this myth was that it wasn’t just engineers who believed. Investors, both professional and everyday Jaws and Janes, bid tech stocks to stratospheric valuations. Leaders in other fields often took their cues from Silicon Valley executives.

Paradoxically, regulating these companies for fear that the same beliefs will be the only way to check their power over markets, prices, and even our politics, beliefs, and mental health Strengthening the movement.

A prime example is the company formerly known as Facebook.

The idea of ​​the very talented Mark Zuckerberg has led investors to value Meta at over $1 trillion as of September 2021. At the same time, the myth has convinced regulators around the world that Facebook could become a worthy target for antitrust lawsuits — the company’s products being superseded by competitors such as TikTok. until it becomes clear that it is possible.

After all, gods can be powerful and vengeful and must be worshiped or fought accordingly.

But the past few weeks have made it more clear than ever that the myth of extreme ability is just a myth. was led by someone other than a mere mortal.

To be clear, Amazon and Meta were giants that created a lot of value and, in some cases, a lot of damage. Twitter isn’t that big, but over the years it’s had an influence disproportionate to the size of its user base. FTX is in a different situation. It has collapsed and is under investigation for potential fraudulent activity.

In each of these events, what appears to be a fundamental error of judgment is revealed.

Tech giants like Meta have the delusion that the world will change little once the pandemic lockdowns are lifted, which Zuckerberg admitted when he announced layoffs of more than 11,000 employees. was.

“Unfortunately, this has not worked out as I expected,” he wrote in an open letter announcing the layoffs. Increased competition, loss of advertising signals resulted in much lower revenue than expected.”

In the case of FTX, the veteran investment firm spent nearly $2 billion in total on startups that were negotiating while playing video games, with virtually no oversight led by 30-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried. .

FTX’s new CEO is a 40-year veteran of restructuring he spearheaded after the company filed for bankruptcy protection, and FTX is suffering from a “complete failure of corporate management” he’s never seen before. said.

FTX welcomed the skepticism and regulation of cryptocurrencies and tried to capitalize on them.

One of Bankman-Fried’s allures is that in interviews he gave the impression that he was not a true believer in cryptocurrencies and that he was, in some ways, joking.

For example, in May, he declared that bitcoin was never suitable for payment, shortly after comparing the common practice of lending cryptocurrencies to Ponzi schemes.

Economic conditions encouraged a bad decision. Years of low interest rates and central bank stimulus meant there was too much low-cost money flying around, rushing it into startups. made some sense.

“The best investors did a logical amount of diligence heading into 2021, but very little of it,” said Jason Lemkin, a venture capitalist and managing director of the SAAStr fund. increase.

Since it was so easy to make money by investing in subsequent funding rounds for fast-growing startups in 2021, the volume of VC deals skyrocketed and the apparent size of those deals increased. There were also benefits.

In essence, investors have found themselves in an environment where they can invest almost unprecedented amounts and quickly convert that investment to almost unprecedented multiples.

Along with Mr. Musk, the rise of his two major companies, Tesla and SpaceX, has created an aura of boundless insight around him for many of his followers.

But when it comes to Twitter, his micromanagement and arrogant style, along with a series of engineering and revenue-stealing antics, have damaged the business.

Musk himself has said the company could go bankrupt.

Taken together, these unforced errors seriously undermine the image of the extreme capabilities these companies and their leaders cultivated during their rise. It leaves us asking both inside and outside of technology whether we should.

In fact, the most obvious expression of this shift in sentiment for America’s biggest tech companies is their total loss of over $2 trillion in value on the stock market.

Compared to its peak, more than half of Musk and Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has been lost.

The perception that these companies are not as omnipotent as many expected or feared must reshape how politicians and regulators perceive them.

On the one hand, it raises the possibility that some of the more speculative criticisms and preemptive regulations against them were unjustified or unnecessary. This is especially true of attempts to check the power of these companies, assuming there is no other way to deter them.Meta’s antitrust regulations, in part thanks to Meta’s own mistakes, led to TikTok’s lunch break. Will it be imminent if I am eating

Meanwhile, many in Washington also seemed to approve of Bankman-Fried’s snake oil. It speaks to the numerous trips to Washington DC to advocate for regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Crypto regulation wasn’t a roadblock to doing business for FTX and Bankman-Fried, it justified his approach.

A regulated cryptocurrency exchange like FTX would have allowed various cryptocurrencies to be traded as real securities, including the now almost worthless cryptocurrency that FTX created.

This would have allowed FTX to connect with the global banking system and send Bankman Fried’s (now mostly vaporized) $16 billion net worth into the stratosphere.

Indeed, a now-deleted article commissioned by investment firm Sequoia declared Bankman-Fried a “future billionaire.”

Destruction and creative destruction are real, and every day amazing new technologies are invented to transform the world. But we need to debunk the myth that those who are good at articulating grand visions also possess the universal competencies necessary to create companies of lasting value.

Ultimately, this myth doesn’t hurt professional investors who were banked for record returns, or corporate leaders whose wealth has dwindled to yet incomprehensible levels.

The hardest hit are the average investor, the retiree whose portfolio has collapsed, and the tens of thousands of laid-off tech workers. In other words, it hurts most of us.

