



Dr.Ci:Labo, Japan’s top-selling medical cosmetic skin care brand, is embarking on a three-year strategy to engage with digitally savvy Chinese shoppers.

The company recently unveiled a new online-to-offline (O2O) concept store at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou.

At the heart of the concept is the spirit of Dr.Ci:Labos hospitality, the Japanese philosophy of hospitality to provide personalized skincare insights and guidance for every skin type.

Visitors to the Dr.Ci:Labos O2O concept store are instantly welcomed into the brand’s world and spirit of hospitality by Dr. Cilopie, the digital personification of the brand’s founder, Dr. Sirono. On a full-height digital screen, Dr. Shiropy takes shoppers on a mixed-reality journey. We utilize a WeChat mini-program that can be accessed through his QR code in the store. Throughout your journey, AR Dr. Shiropy will provide help and guidance, enhancing your overall hospitality experience.

WeChat mini programs also offer gamification features. By collecting his three main elements of SW377 in the game, users are entitled to receive his Dr. Shiropy Luggage Tag and have a chance to win a full-sized bottle of the product.

Considered to be the world’s largest duty-free complex, the site has over 30,000 square meters of dedicated cosmetics and perfumery space featuring brands such as Shiseido, Dior and Este Lauder.

The sprawling 280,000-square-meter site was officially opened last month by China Duty Free Group (CDFG), which houses over 800 domestic and foreign brands.

big brand

Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder, La Mer and Clé de Peau Beauté are among the major players to open stores along with 10 more Hainan luxury beauty brands such as Sulwhasoo, Laneige and Hera.

Notable firsts include first spa experiences in global travel retail for brands such as Guerlain and Givenchy.

Regarding the Dr.Ci:Labo store, Michelle Tong, Regional Business Development Manager, Travel Retail, said: Expanding the brand’s physical footprint with an O2O concept means partnering with China Duty Free Group, whose ambition and vision for the future retail experience closely aligns with Dr.Ci:Labos’ digital vision. It’s a natural step forward.

Leveraging technology to seamlessly combine the best of the online world’s usability, convenience, and digital engagement with the power of the offline physical world, our hallmarks of hospitality care and clinical skin care equity provide shoppers with an innovative travel retail experience while providing .

As is often the case with this channel, the store has a number of travel retail exclusives, including a number of CDFG exclusive gift sets. These are backed by the cult-favorite 377 series, which includes bundle sets alongside his TREX products, regimen sets, and anti-aging sets in the Brightening Series, including his iconic ACG Enriched Lift EX.

