COP27: Landmark deal in loss and damage agreed, but 1.5C progress questioned





In what attendees described as a chaotic summit, COP27 finally reached a landmark agreement early Sunday morning (20 November), more than 36 hours after discussions were scheduled to end. The final document has been published.

A landmark agreement has been reached for developed countries to contribute to the reparations fund facility, which is scheduled to start next year, but exhausted participants say key language in the final document has been weakened, leading to low emissions. expressed disappointment at creating confusion and potential loopholes regarding Energy used with renewable energy. Some analysts fear this could lead to spiraling transitional sources such as gas use or even enable fossil fuel exploitation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the development of the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan, but says the deadlocked deal at COP27 has not put in place the mechanisms to get the planet out of the emergency room. did.

The COP has taken an important step towards justice, Guterres said. I welcome the decision to establish and operate a damages fund. Clearly, this is not enough, but it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust.

We need to listen to those on the front lines of the climate crisis. The United Nations system will support this effort every step of the way. Justice should mean a few other things too. The long overdue promise of $100 billion a year must finally be delivered. Climate finance for developing countries. A clear and credible roadmap for doubling down on adaptive finance; transforming the business models of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.

They need to accept more risks and systematically leverage private funding for developing countries at a reasonable cost.But let me be clear.Our planet is still in the emergency room. We now need to significantly reduce our emissions, a problem this COP did not address.

So what was agreed at COP27 and sufficient to sustain 1.5C?

1.5C and low emissions

The final text largely followed what was officially said in Glasgow at COP26, and in the final hours the text was significantly weakened by changing fossil fuel phase-out to phase-out. .

The Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan encourages countries to accelerate technology development, deployment, diffusion and policy adoption, and to support low-emission energy systems, including rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation and energy efficiency. Seeking to migrate. This includes accelerating efforts to phase out undiminished coal power and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

Fossil fuels are mentioned in the final COP document for the second year in a row, but with the familiar weakened language of phasing down and inefficiency, essentially closing potential new fossil fuel development loopholes. is produced in Given the record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27, which overwhelmed most national delegations, this is unfortunate, but perhaps not surprising.

Newly included in the text this year was the content of low-emission energy. Moving to energy systems that are not clean or renewable but have low emissions may allow some countries to focus on new gas projects and even justify the development of new fossil fuels. I have.

Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia and Russia were the two major political parties demanding this linguistic tweak. Meanwhile, India had proposed strengthening what was agreed on fossil fuels in the Glasgow Climate Agreement. More than 80 countries were believed to have endorsed India’s recommendations, but were ultimately excluded from the cover statement.

Loss/damage

The delegation would be disappointed without a convincing final document on decarbonization and fossil fuels, but Egypt’s legacy will be remembered for its loss and damage.

Loss and damage was undoubtedly the focus of COP27, and for all the talk about the lack of results at 1.5C, the loss and damage framework and discussions stood out throughout the 12 days.

This is what fragile countries have been asking for since the 1990s. This gained momentum at his COP26, but countries eventually pushed back on formal agreement on the Glasgow Climate Agreement.

European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Friday agreed to proposals from G77 countries to set up a dedicated loss and damages fund, but other major economies were reluctant to implement and support .

The Cover Statement welcomes the adoption of decisions on matters relating to loss and damage financing arrangements.

A committee will meet in March 2023 to decide on the details of who should pay the money and how, but it will also be a question of whether countries like China and India will join this funding initiative and whether they will contribute. You have to decide (many countries are thinking) whether to should) or receive (these two countries believe they should). The Commission will make recommendations at COP28 next year on how to operate both the new funding arrangements and the Fund.

The fact that after blocking the creation of the fund and facility last year, rich countries agreed to host a series of consultations ending in 2024, thus allowing COP27 to sign the fund and move the date forward to 2023. is a notable progress.

We also reviewed the final text published by the UNFCCC for the Santiago Network, which was extended to serve as a technical support facility for loss and damage at last year’s COP26. The final document, released mid-week, said an advisory board would be set up to include women, youth activists and indigenous peoples. Office location is set.

Adaptation and mitigation

Given how prominent adaptation and mitigation were at COP26, the issue appeared surprisingly low profile in Egypt during the two weeks of negotiations. Despite the creation of a new global agenda on adaptation, established on his second day at COP27, the cover text contains few new details on the subject.

Under the Glasgow Climate Agreement, parties committed to establish a work program to urgently scale up mitigation. At COP27, there was a clear disagreement between developed and developing countries as to what this work program should look like.

Ultimately, the document reached agreement that any work program must be non-prescriptive, non-punitive, pro-active and respectful of national sovereignty. Regarding the working group’s timeline, developing countries called for discussion by 2030, while others wanted a two-year or one-year programme, with parties ultimately agreeing on 2026. .

The cover text urges developed country parties to provide enhanced support, including through financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building, to assist developing country parties on both mitigation and adaptation.

Climate finance

Countries are two years behind pledges to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to help poor countries. The $100 billion target was set in 2009 but has never been met. The closest was in 2020, when provisions peaked at $83 billion.

At COP27, discussions were held on adding climate donors to the list. Climate donors provide funding to developing countries to respond to the climate crisis through adaptation and mitigation measures and loss and damage financing pools.

Developed countries are looking to expand their donor base to include high-income countries. This includes Israel, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc. But the main addition to this list would be China, the world’s largest emitter.

The cover page makes no mention of expansion to donor countries. Instead, it expresses serious concern that the $100 billion goal continues to be missed and urges developed country parties to achieve it.

The text also emphasizes that reaching net zero by 2050 will require approximately $4 trillion annually invested in renewable energy by 2030 (low emission energy is not mentioned here). I have not). It is expected to require at least $46 trillion in investment annually.

anything else?

The United Nations cover text has several firsts. The role of food is briefly addressed, and this is the first time a nature-based solution appears in the cover text. However, the nature-based solutions market is still in its infancy, lacks a clear definition and is severely underfunded, so several more COPs may be needed until this becomes more concrete. . A new section on forests has also been introduced.

A text that emphasized the relationship between nature and climate was expected. World leaders are scheduled to meet in Montreal, Canada next month, in what will be the final part of the UN’s 15th biodiversity COP. This COP is being used to develop a Paris-style nature treaty with a comprehensive vision to end nature depletion and usher the world into an era of large-scale natural restoration.

Covid-19-related delays and international disagreements have now delayed the treaty for more than two years, Nature NGOs warn urgent decision-making and implementation needed due to scale and pace of natural loss doing.

Participants wanted COP15 to be mentioned in the final text, but it is not included.

