marie tharp: Google honors life and contributions of American geologist Marie Tharp with interactive doodle





Google is known for unveiling the most creative ways to celebrate the lives of geniuses who have left their mark on the world. Whether in science, art, literature, or education, tech companies have honored some heavyweights around the world through their creative graffiti.

On Monday, November 21st, Google dedicated the Doodle to one of the biggest names in cartography. American geologist and marine cartographer Marie Tharp created some groundbreaking maps that changed the way people perceive the world.

On November 21, 1988, Tarp’s astonishing achievements led the Library of Congress to declare her one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century.

When Tharp began his career in the early 1950s, much of the land had already been mapped, but the ocean remained a mystery. Tharp is credited with creating the first scientific map of the Atlantic floor. Google’s latest doodle of him is an interesting and interactive way to understand the life and contributions of the legendary cartographer. The audiovisual graffiti is narrated by Caitlin Larsen, Dr. Tiara Moore, and Rebecca Nazel. The Doodle offers a colorful glimpse into Tharp’s life with several creative illustrations.

— Google Doodles EN (@Doodle123_EN) 1668960913000Tharp was born on July 30, 1920 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA. Her father worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and helped introduce young Tharp to cartography. She holds a master’s degree in petroleum geology from the University of Michigan. In 1948, Tharp became the first woman to work at the Lamont Geological Observatory.

“I had a blank canvas filled with extraordinary possibilities. I put them together to create a fascinating jigsaw puzzle. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-the-world-history opportunity. Who? For women, but especially for women in the 1940s,” read Marie Tarp’s words about Google’s interactive graffiti.

