Investment Philosophy of Bharat Innovation Fund





In 2013, Kunal Upadhyay and Shyam Menon from IIM Ahmedabad founded Infuse Ventures, which focuses on Series A, Series B and seed startups. After running the fund until 2017, his three partners, Som Pal Choudhury, Sanjay Jain and Ashwin Raguraman, joined Deep His tech-focused fund, he launched the Bharat Innovation Fund.

In an exclusive interview with Analytics India Magazine, Som Pal Choudhury discusses the history of the founders, the creation of the fund, the philosophy behind investing in startups, and how their company is for startups building tech for India. It talks in detail about what stands out.

The history of the fund dates back to 2005. Upadhyay set up an incubation center in his CIIE his IIM his Ahmedabad and then put forward the idea of ​​launching a fund in 2013. Partly from operational and partly from technical background, it makes the company ideal for analyzing and supporting startups.

BIF’s philosophy is to invest in application-based AI startups. Their preferred segments in this space include cybersecurity, consumer behavior, finance, and industrial applications. Applications are the first thing he looks at when investing in an AI startup, Choudhury said. AI requires a lot of data. The question is where companies can access their data.

Companies that use proprietary data instead of freely available data are usually considered game-changers. Models are refined over time. But how the model performs on the initial dataset is a big factor before deployment, Choudhury said. The model should be extensible and flexible as new data is introduced. The model should be circular so that companies can go back and fine-tune it and extend it.

BIF’s first investment was Entropik Technology, which raised $1.1 million in July 2018. This is a company that helps brands measure consumer emotional and cognitive responses. Since then, the company has made 17 publicly announced investments. Their latest investment was his August investment in Human Edge, a science-based company that raised $1.5 million focused on democratizing healthy life expectancy for the global workforce. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Marcus Raney.

Bharat Innovation Funds portfolio companies include Credit Vidya, A5G Networks, PlayShifu, vPhrase, Zumutor Biologics, and Detect Technologies.

Philosophy for 2022

Investors are now more cautious, Choudhury said of the state of the investment world. He pointed out that company valuations are being revised. His expectations of 20x or 40x earnings have dropped and the sensibility has returned to the market.

As investors, Choudhury said their company opens the door to markets and consumers to founders. If founders are trying something new, we help them strategize and find loopholes. He adds that he is very hands-on, helping companies build their decks and guide them toward their next funding round.

When it comes to expectations, Choudhury explains that there are four main areas to focus on.

Pay attention to signals from the market and customers. Hire the right team and realize you can’t do it alone. Sets the stage for investors to establish appropriate market fit. Scale the business from he million to he five million.India needs to focus on building AI infrastructure, not just applications

Everyone is incorporating AI/ML into their presentations, Choudhury points out. When pitching an idea, the founder should clearly establish the source of the data and justify using her AI/ML for the application. You don’t have to start using the algorithm as soon as you collect the data.

Choudhury said he wants to invest in more basic development in India rather than just building AI application models. Most of India’s developments in the AI/ML space are heavily related to building models for specific applications, and it is doing so by making breakthroughs to establish itself as a leader in the field. does not stand out in the field.

A business idea should not be one that can be easily replicated. If you can get 2040 engineers together and implement the same thing tomorrow, it’s not a unique idea.

we sell jet fuel for your jet

Please consult your mentor. Talk to other founders pitching ideas to get a sense of exactly what investors are looking for, Choudhury advised.

He adds that while there may be great businesses growing and expanding, not all should seek venture capital. Your business may be a car, an ox cart, or a race car, but we sell jet fuel. I need to be able to.

