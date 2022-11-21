Walmart and Google settle massive lawsuits. US home sales fall for 9th straight month, more business news ICYMI





Kyiv, UKRAINE (AP) The head of Ukraine’s power grid warned on Friday of hours-long blackouts as Russia targeted its energy infrastructure with artillery and missile attacks during the winter.

Subzero temperatures are putting additional pressure on energy networks, said grid operator Ukrenergo.

You should always prepare for the worst. He told Ukrainian state television that he understands that the enemy is trying to destroy the entire power system and cause long blackouts. We need to be prepared for possible lengthy outages, but at the moment we have a planned schedule in place and will do everything possible to ensure that the outages are not too long.

Kyiv’s capital is already facing power shortages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Associated Press. About half of the city’s population, about 1.5 million to he 2 million, regularly plunge into darkness as authorities switch electricity from one area to another.

It’s a critical situation,” he said.

Klitschko says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military planners seem to be trying to get us all depressed, making people feel insecure and thinking ‘we might give up’ added. But it doesn’t work, he said.

That’s wrong, Putin’s (a) wrong vision, he said. After every rocket attack, I speak to civilians. they are not depressed. They were angry, angry and ready to defend our home, family and our future.

Kudrytskyi added that the power situation in critical facilities such as hospitals and schools is stable.

These facilities were targeted at night in northeastern Kharkiv and energy installations were damaged, governor Olef Sinievbov said. Eight people, including energy crew members and police, were injured trying to clear the debris, he said.

The Russian government’s attacks on Ukrainian energy and power facilities have fueled fears of what the dead of winter will bring. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was targeted again Thursday, two days after Russia unleashed a nationwide barrage of her more than 100 missiles and drones, leaving 10 million people without power. it was done.

These attacks also affected neighboring countries like Moldova. Moldova experienced temporary power outages in six of her cities in the country.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have used drones, rockets, heavy artillery and fighter jets to attack southeastern Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and wounding six, according to the president’s office. let me

In the Zaporizhia region, partly under Russian control, artillery shelled 10 towns and villages. The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a house in the city of Vilnyansk on Thursday rose to his 10th, including three children.

In Nikopol, across the Dnieper from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, 40 Russian missiles damaged several skyscrapers, houses and power lines.

After a humiliating withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, Moscow stepped up its offensive into the eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russian forces took control of the village of Opitone and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack to retake the Solodke settlement. , Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka.

The city of Bakhmut, a prime target in Moscow’s attempt to seize the entire Donetsk region, remains the scene of heavy fighting, the regional governor said.

The Russian defense ministry also said Ukrainian forces were pushed back from Yahidne in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and Kzemivka in neighboring Luhansk region. Donetsk and Luhansk were among four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed to Moscow in September, along with Kherson and Zaporizhia.

At the same time, Moscow is strengthening its defenses in the southern regions to block further Ukrainian advances. According to a British Ministry of Defense report, Russian forces have built a new system of trenches near the Crimean border and near the Siversky Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and international investigators were pushing forward to uncover suspected war crimes committed by Russian forces during the nearly seven-month occupation of the Kharkov region. said it had filed more than 3,000 criminal cases against the Russian military.

Reports of torture and other atrocities by Russian forces also come from the southern region of Kherson. Ukrainian officials said they were investigating more than 430 war crimes cases and investigating four torture sites.

Alesha Babenko, 27, from Kyselivka village, said she was arrested by Russians in September and locked in a basement before being tied up, blindfolded and beaten daily while threatened with electric shocks.

I thought I was going to die, he told The Associated Press.

On Friday, Russian officials condemned a video that appeared on social media that allegedly saw Ukrainian forces executing Russian soldiers. Russia said the video was recorded almost entirely in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is under Russian control.

Russia’s Human Rights Council said it sent the video to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International and other international organizations. organization.

Matilda Bogner Earlier this week, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Observation Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said the mission had investigated torture of prisoners on both sides of the conflict.

Bogner said there have been credible allegations of pre-battle summary executions reportedly committed by members of the Ukrainian army, as well as several instances of torture and ill-treatment.

The recapture of Kiselivka after last week’s Russian withdrawal has brought hope to the neighboring Mykolaiv province that tap water that was cut off after the village fell into Russian hands will be restored. But Mykolaiv administrator Vitali Kim predicted on Friday that it could take weeks.

Hungry and cold, Kherson residents queued up for food from charity on Friday. Residents became even more upset after the missile hit the fourth floor of their apartment complex, reminding them that while the Russian occupation may be over, it is not a danger from Russian missiles.

There was an explosion and it was very scary. Tatyana Krvorchko, who lived in the building, said she couldn’t settle down.

Despite the tremendous hardships continuing across Ukraine, a silver lining appeared with the news that the first train from Kyiv to Kherson would depart on Friday night. Ukraine’s state-owned rail network Ukrzaliznytsia said 200 passengers will travel by train for the first time in nine months.

The carriages of the train, called the Train to Victory, were painted in eclectic designs by Ukrainian artists and tickets were sold as part of a charity project.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

