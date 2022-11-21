TCL Wins Two CES 2023 Innovation Awards, Reaffirming Its Leadership in Display Technology





CORONA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics company, has won one CES 2023 Innovation Award I am honored to have won two instead. That he TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 (available in North America as 6 Series 75R655). Both products received high scores on the jury’s rigorous evaluation criteria, joining the elite group of products awarded this distinction.

The CES Innovation Awards are annual competitions that recognize design and engineering excellence in consumer technology products. This year’s winners will be announced at CES Unveiled New York. This is an intimate event with some of the tech industry’s most influential media outlets to showcase his upcoming CES 2023 in January.

Premium mini LED 4K TV experience

As an innovator in mini LED backlight technology, TCL reaffirms its leadership in the TV industry with the C Series. The first Mini LED TV CES 2023 Innovation Award goes to the brand’s latest generation Mini LED backlit TV, the TCL 75C935. Combining an ultra-thin and elegant design with excellent optics and sound, this product stood out to the judges in the exciting home audio and video categories.

The 75-inch TV is a marvel that combines Mini LED and QLED technology, offering 4K resolution, true-to-life colors, and revolutionary optics with up to 1920 full-array local dimming zones at 144Hz VRR. increase. Featuring powerful AI sonic adaptation, sound tracking, and fine-tuned drivers, the listening experience creates a premium soundstage with surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos 3D audio processing. Plus, it’s integrated with Google TV’s personalized experience.

*Click here for high resolution images

Premium home entertainment with both Google TV or Roku TV

The TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 confirms the brand’s dominant position in this segment. TCL’s advanced display technology, sleek design, and easy-to-use home theater performance deliver unrivaled contrast with Contrast Control Zones, deep color saturation with Quantum Dot technology, and powerful HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision IQ. Provides clarity and greater brightness within a full palette. Rich colors. Powered by Google TV or Roku TV, the C835 (R655) offers a smart interface built around consumers and what they want to see.

An incredibly fast refresh rate of up to 144Hz transforms images with thousands of micrometer-class mini LEDs for uncompromising contrast and gloriously smooth lighting. A TCL Mini LED backlight powers up to 360 contract control zones, and the AiPQ engine uses machine learning to enhance color, contrast and clarity.

TCL is looking forward to returning next January at CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event in Las Vegas. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the brand’s CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning products, as well as more innovative high-performance TVs on the exhibition floor, so attendees can stay up-to-date on his TCL plans at the global trade show. Please pay attention.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a major player in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it currently operates in over 160 markets worldwide. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of home appliances such as TVs, audios and smart home appliances. https://www.tcl.com.

Source TCL Electronics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-wins-two-ces-2023-innovation-awards-reaffirming-its-leadership-in-display-technology-301683582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos