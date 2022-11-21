Google celebrates iconic cartographer Marie Tharp with a doodle





American geologist and marine cartographer Marie Tharp was one of the great figures of the 20th century. The Library of Congress named her one of her greatest cartographers on this day in 1998.

Google is celebrating her accomplishments with an interactive doodle. Click to see an illustration of Tharp standing in front of the map. The narrator says her groundbreaking maps changed the way humans see the Earth, and she began her career in the 1950s, when much of the Earth’s land mass had already been mapped. but the sea remained a mystery.

The slideshow further states: An accompanying slide allows the user to click on any point to get a demonstration of how the sonar works.

The presentation reveals that in the early days of Marie’s research, boat captains were superstitious about having women on board. I had to rely. Using the data they provided, she drafted a seafloor height profile for the Atlantic Ocean. When data were insufficient, she relied on her background in mathematics to interpolate.

While analyzing the data, she noticed that all the height maps showed the same slope, and concluded that there must be a rift across the seafloor. This indicated continental drift, an unpopular geological theory at the time. Her colleague Bruce was skeptical and asked her to erase Marie’s work and start over.

He infamously dismissed her findings as “girl talk.”

The second draft she produced also showed cracks. This led her to work with Howard Foster, who was mapping seismic activity in the same area. They decided to overlay maps. The patterns matched, proving the theory of continental drift. But despite Marie and Bruce’s published papers and lectures, the scientific community was still unconvinced.

Skeptical scientists began using newly invented underwater cameras to fully reveal the truth about the ocean floor.

Marie continued her work, creating complex maps that changed the basic understanding people had of Earth’s history. Her discoveries laid the foundation for the study of plate tectonics, how the Earth moves and changes over time. Researchers still rely on her work to do her research.

Marie’s father, who worked for the United States Department of Agriculture, introduced her to cartography. In 1948, she became the first woman to work at the Lamont Geological Observatory. In 1957, Tharp and Heisen co-published the first map of the North Atlantic ocean floor. Twenty years later, National Geographic published the first world map of the entire ocean floor made by the same two people.

Marie Tharp thought of her work as a jigsaw puzzle, a rare opportunity for women in the 1940s.

