Arbatas Industrial Heartland products supply industries worldwide

Heartland businesses foster exploration, connection and creativity in Alberta and beyond

Ben Forrest Postmedia Content Works

Nov 20, 2022 Nutrien is one of the early tenants of Arbatus Industrial Heartland, a sprawling 582 square kilometer prime industrial site north of Edmonton.

With the world’s population projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, the already pressing problem of food insecurity could become a crisis of unprecedented scale.

Article content

An estimated 345 million people face severe food insecurity in 82 countries this year alone, according to the World Food Programme. And as food producers around the world grow crops to meet demand, many rely on fertilizers manufactured in Alberta’s industrial heartland.

Article content

Ted Sawchuk, general manager of the Nutriene Nitrogen Operations Facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta, provides growers with the crop nutrients they need to feed their people and the growing food security challenges facing our planet. I am proud to be able to deal with

Article content

Here in Heartland, our operations at Fort Saskatchewan and Redwater have the capacity to safely and sustainably produce more than 2.5 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer each year.

Article content

Nutrien is one of the early tenants of the Albertas Industrial Heartland, a sprawling 582-square-kilometer prime industrial site north of Edmonton.

The company manufactures and sells over 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products to agricultural, industrial and feed customers worldwide.

Fertilizers play a key role in global food production and are one of the tools that help farmers increase the amount of food they can grow and keep the soil healthy for more productive crops, Sawchuk said. increase.

Nutrien is just one of many major companies in the Industrial Heartland that manufacture products that feed supply chains throughout North America and around the world.

Another key example is Inter Pipeline, Canada’s only producer of polypropylene, a synthetic resin that is molded into many plastic products. Inter Pipeline manufactures polypropylene using propane to serve domestic and international markets.

Mark Plamondon, executive director of the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA)

Mark Plamondon, executive director of the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA), says it reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 65% ​​compared to the world’s average polypropylene facility. This is a perfect example of the leadership that Industrial Heartland companies have shown to create value-added products with a lower environmental footprint than anywhere else in the world.

Another important creator of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland is Sherritt, who built the first facility in the Industrial Heartland area in 1954. The 95-year-old company produces important mineral products such as nickel and cobalt that can be used in batteries such as electric vehicles. application.

Article content

In addition to its leadership in creating value-added materials for global supply chains, Industrial Heartland also aims to be a model for greener manufacturing.

Nutriene is an integral part of this strategy by reusing conventional gypsum phosphate stacks. Gypsum phosphate is a powdered by-product of the phosphate fertilizer manufacturing process.

The Nutriens site at Fort Saskatchewan, which has 150 employees and has been in operation for 40 years, has long ceased phosphate fertilizer production but has been researching alternative methods to regenerate these stacks since 2005. rice field.

The company says it, in collaboration with the University of Alberta and the Canadian Forest Service, has discovered that dense plantations can improve masonry regeneration procedures. These plantations absorb carbon dioxide and produce concentrated woody biomass.

Article content

To that end, Nutrien and the Canadian Wood Fiber Center have teamed up to plant 45,000 trees on 20 hectares of reclaimed masonry between 2015 and 2022. A further 26,000 trees will be planted next spring on top of the remaining old masonry.

About 30 kilometers northeast of Fort Saskatchewan, the Nutriens Redwater Nitrogen Site is working towards Nutriens’ goal of reducing GHG intensity by 30% by 2030.

Redwater facilities use carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology to achieve this goal. In 2019, Nutrien began supplying carbon dioxide from Redwater to the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line. The carbon dioxide will be sequestered deep underground and used to enhance oil recovery in central Alberta.

Article content

During these difficult times, it is critical that we continue to produce the nutrients we need to ensure future food production, and it is critical that we do so in an environmentally responsible manner. , play an important role in reducing GHG emissions.

On average, the Redwater site delivers approximately 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year to the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, and is expected to reach 300,000 tons per year by 2023.

Jennings, who leads a staff of about 450 employees and 100 contractors at the site, which began operations in 1968, said it is another great example of sustainability in the fertilizer industry. .

Heartland has also established itself as a great place to do business.

Article content

Nutrien notes that the region has first-class educational institutions, a talented workforce, world-class infrastructure, a diverse industrial base, and a strong community committed to responsible development.

Ted Sawchuk says he is proud to be part of the Heartland structure and to be a good neighbor to the people who live and work here. Helping feed the future is an important part of how we look.

AIHA’s Mark Plamondon believes Heartland is a model for the jurisdiction and can provide opportunities for businesses to lead both economically and environmentally.

This article was written by Content Works, the commercial content division of Postmedias, on behalf of the Albertas Industrial Heartland Association.

