Technological Innovation Enlivening the FIFA World Cup





DOHA: Qatar made history yesterday with a glorious opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Arbeit Stadium. As the first Arab country to host a World Cup, Qatar has recently ensured a one-of-a-kind experience for fans and players with a range of technological innovations discussed by experts during the event.

The Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) hosted a webinar titled “Innovation in Action: What Tech Fans Can Expect at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?” Focused on the innovation and football technology that will be experienced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Sebastian Runge, Head of Football Technology at FIFA, spoke about how FIFA is implementing a range of innovative technologies to improve the football experience for fans both on and off the pitch. From understanding the needs of players, coaches and referees, to implementing key projects such as Video Assistant Referees (VAR), Goal Line Technology (GLT) and Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS), how FIFA is football explained how they are driving innovation in .

Runge said: “Our mission is to use technology to improve the game. FIFA runs on a four-year cycle, from World Cup to World Cup, and we are looking at how technology and innovation impact the game. We seek to speak with players, coaches, fans and the media to better understand what really impacts them when participating in FIFA competitions. During the exploratory phase, we look at the industry to assess the quality of these technologies.We work with many universities and research institutes to better understand how good their technologies are. .

FIFA’s Football Technology team is committed to solving football’s problems by testing and implementing new technologies that improve the football experience for players and fans both on and off the pitch.

Our journey began with Goal-Line Technology back in Brazil in 2014, first to Russia, the 2022 Qatar World Cup with video assistant referee technology, and for the first time semi-assistant offside technology. Data-driven positions are becoming more important in many industries – algorithms, machine learning and AI play a big role in all of this, he added.

Of the semi-assistant offside technology being seen for the first time in Qatar, he said, “We are entering the world of data-driven decision-making.

This technology helps make offside decisions faster, more accurate and repeatable. The new technology uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted under the roof of the stadium to track the ball, tracking up to 29 individual player data points 50 times per second for accurate on-pitch shots. calculate the position The 29 data points collected include all limbs associated with his offside call.

Thousands of fans celebrated the eve of the World Cup opening ceremony across the country and Qatar was ready to deliver on its promise of hosting the best tournament ever. Since acquiring the rights, we have made extensive preparations to host the biggest show on the planet and have completed our state-of-the-art infrastructure at an unprecedented pace.

