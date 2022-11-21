



As a futurist, it’s my job to be forward-looking, so each year, I’ll highlight emerging technology trends that will shape the digital world in the next 12 months.

What technologies are getting the most attention? What are the most important trends business leaders should be prepared for?

Top 10 Tech Trends for 2023

Read on for the 10 most important tech trends to follow in 2023.

1. AI Everywhere

In 2023, artificial intelligence will become a reality in organizations. No-code AI with an easy drag-and-drop interface empowers any business to harness its power to create more intelligent products and services.

We are already seeing this trend in the retail market. Stitch Fix uses AI-enabled algorithms to recommend clothes to customers that fit their size and taste.

Contactless automated shopping and delivery will also be a big trend in 2023. AI makes it easier for consumers to pay for and receive goods and services.

AI also powers nearly every job in every business process across industries. More retailers will use AI to manage and automate complex inventory management processes behind the scenes. Buy online and return in store (BORIS) will be the norm.

AI is also the engine behind the latest automated delivery initiatives being piloted by retailers, requiring more and more retail workers to get used to working alongside machines.

2. Part of the metaverse becomes reality

I don’t particularly care for the term Metaverse, but it has become shorthand for a more immersive Internet where we can work, play, and socialize on a persistent platform.

Experts predict the Metaverse will add $5 trillion to the global economy by 2030, and predict that 2023 will be the year that defines the direction of the Metaverse for the next decade.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies will continue to evolve. One area of ​​focus is the working environment of the 2023 metaverse. I predict there will be plenty of more immersive meeting environments where we can talk, brainstorm, and co-create.

In fact, Microsoft and Nvidia have already developed a Metaverse platform for collaborating on digital projects.

The new year will also see more advanced avatar technology. The avatar presence you project when interacting with other users in the metaverse can look exactly like it does in the real world. Also, using motion him capture will even allow the avatar to adopt its own body his language and gestures.

There is also the potential for further development of AI-enabled autonomous avatars that can act as representatives in the Metaverse without being logged into the digital world.

Companies are already using metaverse technologies such as AR and VR to train and onboard, and this trend will accelerate in 2023. His Accenture, a consulting giant, has already created a metaverse environment called Nth Floor. This virtual world provides a replica of a real Accenture office, allowing new and current employees to perform HR tasks without being in the physical office.

3. Progress of Web3

Blockchain technology will also advance significantly in 2023 as companies create more decentralized products and services.

For example, we currently store everything in the cloud, but decentralizing data storage and using blockchain to encrypt that data not only makes the information more secure, but also allows us to access and analyze the information. You get an innovative way to

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will become more usable and practical in the new year. For example, his NFT tickets to concerts could give access to behind-the-scenes experiences and memorabilia. NFTs can be the keys you use to interact with the many digital products and services you purchase, or they can represent contracts you enter into with other parties.

4. Bridging the digital and physical worlds

We are already seeing new bridges between the digital and physical worlds, a trend that will continue in 2023. The merger has two of his elements: digital twin technology and 3D printing.

A digital twin is a virtual simulation of a real-world process, operation, or product that can be used to test new ideas in a secure digital environment. Designers and engineers are using digital twins to recreate physical objects in virtual worlds, allowing them to test under any conceivable conditions without incurring the high costs of physical experimentation. I can do it. In 2023, we will see many more digital twins, from factories to machines to automobiles to precision medicine.

After testing in the virtual world, engineers can tweak and edit the components and use 3D printing technology to create them in the real world.

For example, Formula 1 teams are currently collecting data sent by sensors during races as well as temperature and weather conditions on the race track to see how their cars change during the race. It then streams data from sensors into digital twins of the engine and vehicle components and runs scenarios to make design changes on the fly. The team then 3D prints the car parts based on the test results.

5. Increasingly editable nature

We live in a world where materials, plants and even humans can be edited and changed. Nanotechnology can create materials with entirely new capabilities, such as water resistance and self-healing capabilities.

It’s been a few years since CRISPR-Cas9 came out, but in 2023 it’s easy to see that gene-editing technology will accelerate, increasing our ability to edit nature by altering our DNA.

Gene editing works like word processing, you can remove some words and add others, but you can also use genes. Gene editing can be used to correct mutations in DNA, solve food allergy problems, improve crop health, or edit human traits such as eye and hair color. .

6. Quantum progress

There is now a global race to develop quantum computing at scale.

Quantum computing, which uses subatomic particles to create new ways to process and store information, promises to enable computers that can run a trillion times faster than the fastest conventional processors available today. It’s a technological leap.

The potential danger of quantum computing is that it could render current cryptographic practices useless, so countries that develop large-scale quantum computing should consider cryptography in other countries, companies, security systems, etc. It is possible to break the This is a trend to watch closely in 2023, as countries like the US, UK, China, and Russia pour money into developing quantum computing technologies.

7. Progress in green technology

One of the biggest challenges facing the world today is putting the brakes on our carbon footprint so we can address the climate crisis.

In 2023, keep an eye on continued progress on green hydrogen, a new clean-burning energy source with almost zero greenhouse gas emissions. Shell and RWE, his two major energy companies in Europe, are creating the first major green pipeline from wind farms in the North Sea.

We are also seeing progress in the development of distributed power grids. Distributed energy generation using this model provides small generators and storage systems located in communities or individual homes, so they can supply power even when the main grid is unavailable. While our energy system is currently largely dominated by giant gas and energy companies, decentralized energy initiatives have the potential to democratize electricity around the world while reducing our carbon footprint. I’m here.

8. Robots will become more human

By 2023, robots will look and function more like humans. These types of robots are used in the real world as event ushers, bartenders, concierges, and companions for seniors. They also perform complex tasks in warehouses and factories and work alongside humans in manufacturing and logistics.

A company is working hard to create human-like robots that work at home. At his Tesla AI Day in September 2022, Elon Musk unveiled two of his Optimus humanoid robot prototypes and said the company will be ready to take orders in the next three to five years. Robots can perform simple tasks such as lifting things and watering plants, so soon we will have ‘butler robots’ to help us in our homes.

9. Advances in Autonomous Systems

Business leaders continue to build autonomous systems, especially around delivery and logistics. Many factories and warehouses are already partially or fully autonomous.

In 2023, there will be more self-driving trucks, ships and delivery robots, and more warehouses and factories will implement self-driving technology.

Ocado, a British online supermarket that claims to be the world’s largest online grocery retailer, uses thousands of autonomous robots in its highly automated warehouses to sort, pick and store groceries. I am moving. Also in this warehouse, he uses AI to place the most popular items within reach of robots. Ocado is now rolling out the autonomous technology behind its successful warehouse to other grocery retailers.

10. More sustainable technology

Finally, 2023 will see a move towards more sustainable technology. Many (if not most) of us are obsessed with technology like smartphones, tablets, and computers, but where do the components to build our favorite gadgets come from? , will make us think more about where rare earth components such as computer chips are produced and how they are consumed.

We also used cloud services like Netflix and Spotify, which still run in huge data centers that consume huge amounts of energy.

Continued push to increase supply chain transparency as consumers demand that the products and services they invest in are energy efficient and underpinned by more sustainable technologies by 2023 can be seen.

