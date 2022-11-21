Managing New Technology at Work: Smart Device Strategies for Small Businesses





Fall doesn’t just mean a new school year for kids. It’s also the season for new devices for adults.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be big hits, and fans of the foldable design will definitely buy them soon. Google’s I/O event in October could see a number of new product announcements, including the Pixel 7 and the first Pixel Watch. Apple has released a number of new iPhone 14 models and new Apple Watch models. Amazon users expect new versions of Echo, updates to Fire TV, and improvements to Ring.

It is quite possible that you, your staff and colleagues will acquire some of these devices. How do you ensure they are secure?

New Devices, New Risks

Rapid innovation in consumer product technology is now the norm. As prices fall, more and more users are able to purchase innovative products. While it’s definitely great for users, it may not be as great for organizations facing the associated increased security threats from new endpoints.

For organizations, especially small businesses, now is the time to plan and adjust for the new device season. Every additional device introduces a vulnerability. Employees who may be thrilled to explore the latest features are unlikely to devote the same energy to examining their security stance.

Risks such as insecure networks, inadequate (or non-existent) endpoint protection policies or software that employees may be logged into, regardless of where or what the device is. Consider. Beyond security concerns, providing easy access for employees raises other considerations. Your employees need to connect to both cloud and on-premises resources, and you want that connection to be simple and easy. IT teams are responsible for making it frictionless, regardless of the devices employees use.

When it comes to modern gadgets, workers use them. Your IT department needs visibility and participation in your device strategy to best protect your organization. To achieve this, IT teams must adopt a “yes and” or “no, but” approach to partnering with colleagues on new devices, platforms, and technologies. If done well, the results can be positive. One of his recent studies on IT empowerment found an association between people who actively use consumer IT and higher levels of perceived performance, and that IT empowerment and perceived innovative It turns out that there is a close relationship between work behavior.

Build a collaborative approach to device management

Here are some tips for starting a collaborative approach to device management so new devices don’t compromise your organization’s security.

Establish employee device policies

In a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environment, realize that BYOD involves considerations in both directions. Employees (and everyone who uses their devices) must follow rules and practices that protect both the device and the resources connected to it. The IT team must respect the parameters of employee-owned devices and not violate employee privacy. Her IT approach of “yes and” or “no”, but establishes mutual responsibility and respect for the interests of each party.

To best protect your perimeter and resources, draft an organization-wide policy on BYOD parameters.

– Details approved devices and operating systems, with the flexibility to add other devices.

– Clearly establish what the organization can and cannot do with each device,

– Clarify each device user’s responsibility for accessing sensitive systems and data.

– Set parameters for transferring documents and files to personal devices.

– Clarify protocols regarding lost or stolen devices.

Use MDM

A mobile device management system (MDM) allows IT departments to centrally manage devices on their network. MDM tools have a wide range of features, but organizations that allow a BYOD environment should look for one with an optional enrollment policy to gain trust and maintain employee autonomy. MDM policies are more restrictive if the device is organization-owned.

For employee-owned devices, organizations should restrict control, but the MDM should be able to perform basic functions such as:

– adding shortcuts to the home screen,

– require a passcode,

– Creation of customer configurations of policies, profiles and applications, and

– Ability to remotely lock and wipe a device in the event of device theft or lock.

Leverage native biometrics for MFA

Despite years of debate around the possible demise of password-based systems, many organizations continue to rely on passwords to ensure proper employee access. An easy way to ensure stronger security in password environments is to add multi-factor authentication (MFA) via biometric readers built into new devices. Devices with fingerprint readers on the screen, on the touchpad, or on the back of the device are now standard. Many also have facial recognition capabilities. By leveraging existing tools on new devices, IT organizations can take advantage of consumer innovations and help employees become familiar with better security practices.

For IT teams, resistance is futile. New gadgets are coming and employees will soon be using them to access work resources. While you cannot control device usage, you can ensure your organization’s security is not compromised by establishing solid processes around BYOD usage and employing tools that make it easier for your IT department to manage devices. can.

About the author

Tom Bridge is the Principal Product Manager for Apple Products at JumpCloud. JumpCloud is reimagining the on-premises directory as a cloud-based platform that protects identities, manages devices, and provides secure access to any type of IT resource on-premises, in the cloud, on Windows, Mac, or Linux. increase. Set up a JumpCloud free account and try the full platform for free today. 10 users, 10 devices, 10 days of his 24/7 premium His in-app chat support to get you started right away.

