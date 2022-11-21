



RTIH: Why should I buy your product during Black Friday and not other retailers or brands?

BM: Honestly, you might be able to find deals here and there that are far better than our discounts.

But they tend to be few and far between, requiring a lot of time looking for the best deal just to save an extra 5%. Especially with smartphones, you might not get the best deal unless you trade in a newer model smartphone.

The back market has the highest average discounts on technology products, typically with prices up to 70% off compared to new, and standard shipping is free.

Compared to other pre-owned electronic sites, we put our vendors through a rigorous screening process to ensure our devices are working like new.

And if that’s not enough, all of our products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and at least a 12-year warranty. So there is absolutely no reason to shop anywhere else during Black Friday or any other day.

RTIH: How important is Black Friday to your backmarket, given that you focus on lifetime deals, not just Black Friday?

BM: Black Friday is just another Friday for us. Yes, we typically see an increase in orders and trade-ins, but more importantly, consumers are building confidence to buy used and refurbished technology.

So while it’s important for us to be seen as an option for people to shop on Black Friday, this holiday event is another day for us to do our best. Reduce e-waste.

RTIH: Traditionally, many consumers have had prejudices about recycled or refurbished gadgets? Is this still an issue? do you

BM: This is the type of thinking that the back market is going to change.

While there are still second-hand electronic sites that sell low-quality products that ultimately lead to a prejudice against second-hand technology, we work endlessly to make sure each customer is completely satisfied with their purchase. I was working on it.

It starts with a quality program that monitors feedback per refurbisher quality score. In fact, only one of her three sellers who want to join Back Market has been approved.

If customers are not satisfied with their purchase, we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a customer care team that works around the clock to address complaints and resolve disputes.

With enough time and enough positive purchase experiences on our site, we hope that we can begin to gradually reduce consumer perceptions of new electronic gadget performance.

RTIH: Given the cost of living crisis, what are your predictions for the peak sale season as a whole? Where does the back market sit in this?

BM: At a macro level, we recognize that demand may not reach the levels we have seen in the last few years during the holidays.

However, we expect a spike in deals in the last six weeks of the year. While it’s impossible to predict, it wouldn’t be surprising if Buck’s market wasn’t as affected by the cost of living crisis as other retailers during the holiday season.

The backmarket is not immune to lower buyer demand, but we believe consumers may be unwilling to pay more for the price of new electronics and look for alternatives. is reasonable.

They may be more inclined to turn to the back market where they can finish shopping for gifts and save money in the process.

