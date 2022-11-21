Headless Commercetools: X2 Strengths on Google Cloud





Headless commerce, especially the development of headless commerce tools, is a trendy topic right now, and for good reason. He talks about the challenges brands face when trying to deliver omnichannel experiences to their customers.

In this article, we explore why commerce tools powered by Google Cloud have become so revolutionary in the realm of headless technology that the term “headless” is practically synonymous.

Overview of headless commerce tools

Accustomed to using traditional e-commerce systems. headless commercetools differ in a few key areas. The most important point of differentiation is that headless e-commerce is more adaptable than its rivals.

Similar to a headless CMS (content management system), a headless commercetools system utilizes calls to web services or application programming interfaces (APIs) to send requests between the display layer and the application layer. Developers can use multiple backend systems depending on the needs of the headless shop.

By decoupling front-end involvement from back-end functionality, front-end developers are freed from dependence on the infrastructure and coding that make up the back end. They can design unique and personalized user experiences without being constrained by existing designs and themes.

For example, if a user uses[今すぐ購入]When you tap a button, the headless commerce system’s presentation layer sends an API request to the application level to process the order. To display the order status to the customer, the application layer sends another API request to the application level. Customers are not affected by the brand’s headless commercetools backend, as the brand only displays the user interface used to deliver the shopping experience.

While this is going on, developers may focus on making content accessible across different screens and devices, such as products, blog entries, product videos, and customer reviews.

Why is headless commerce growing in popularity?

Two key factors form the basis of the popularity of headless commerce tools. In the early days of headless commerce, websites relied heavily on desktop computers. The result is a full-stack solution on the market, integrated into the front-end and back-end of your website.

With technological advances pervasive in the marketplace, the path to purchase now includes traffic data and a complex matrix of customer touchpoints that require flexibility. Full-stack solutions struggle to provide this flexibility as the frontend and backend of the system are connected.

Second, everyone in today’s market wants to participate in e-commerce. Given the amount of content currently available, it would take far less time to build a commerce engine and connect it to your current content management system than to develop a new website and import all your existing content. increase.

Benefits of headless commerce tools on Google Cloud

Headless commerce pioneer commercetools has partnered with Google Cloud to provide access to a cloud-native Software as a Service (SaaS) platform through Google Cloud Marketplace.

The architecture of commercetools was created using a flexible API system (REST API and GraphQL) to meet the demands of challenging omnichannel ecommerce projects while allowing true flexibility to fine-tune or extend its functionality. Offers.

It offers a wide range of integrations, supports microservices-based architectures, and powers many storefront providers, including Vue Storefront. On the other hand, its SDK tools give you access to many programming languages ​​such as PHP, JS, and Java.

Thanks to commercetools and Google Cloud, development teams have access to all the resources they need to create top-notch digital commerce systems. Build front-end shopping experiences that interact seamlessly with the commercetools stack using AI/ML components, Google Cloud scalability, API management capabilities, and CI/CD tools.

Additionally, by providing trusted data via Merchant Center, advertising via Product Listing Ads, and conducting business via Google Shopping, commercetools gives ecommerce solutions access to the greater Google ecosystem. will do so.

The bottom line is that for businesses to thrive, they must change course to keep up with evolving society and consumer expectations. Headless commerce is becoming more and more popular among businesses.

Contact us if you are looking to take your business to the next level with headless commerce tools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.connectpos.com/headless-commercetools-x2-its-strength-with-google-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos