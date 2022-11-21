People’s Innovation Festival with Deep Tech and Grassroots Innovation Opens at IIC





People’s Festival of Innovation with Deep Tech and Grassroots Innovation Kicks off at IIC

To showcase the strength of a strong innovation ecosystem, the People’s Festival of Innovation for the People, by the People, for the People will be hosted by the India International Center (IIC) Delhi in the year of the Diamond Jubilee. The festival showcases the significant progress made by science-based innovators in India in addition to the contributions of grassroots innovation over the past few years. It sows the links between society and science that can usher in a new era of comprehensive socio-economic development in India.

The IIC is supported by the organizing partner Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bangalore, an initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and GIAN (Gujarat Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network), an integral part of the Honey Bee Network Ahmedab​ Together with ​ad, we will collectively expose many of these socially relevant, bottom-up, grassroots, high-impact innovations through the People’s Festival of Innovation at IIC November 19-29, 2022. To do. The event aims to celebrate these exciting and promising innovations with innovators and foster social engagement across all ages with the infantry of India’s growing biotech and inclusive innovation ecosystem. . The event is planned as a multifaceted engagement initiative to celebrate the Year of the Diamond His Jubilee at the India International Center in Delhi.

innovation horizon

50 high-tech bio-entrepreneurs and 50 grassroots innovators each showcasing their innovations in 3-4 day slots. All 100 innovator posters will be on display in the exhibition hall for 10 days.

Thirty-one innovators will showcase their prototypes and devices at the King Gandhi Memorial on Sunday and will remain on display until November 22nd. The next series of innovators will showcase their products and prototypes from November 23rd to 25th, with the final set on display here. From 26 November 2022 he until 29 November.

On November 21st and 22nd, there will be two panel discussions in addition to the daily storytelling sessions. High-tech innovations will be discussed on November 21st, and grassroots innovations will be discussed on November 22nd. The aim is to uncover lessons to help policy makers support emerging startup ecosystems and scale up bottom-up grassroots innovation. Deep tech and grassroots can be viewed as two dichotomy types of innovation, but the festival will bring conversations about what they have in common and how they can complement each other in driving societal growth. It will catch fire.

Therefore, the two major themes of the festival include deep technology innovation and grassroots innovation for needs in healthcare, agriculture and animal health, agricultural machinery, natural resource management, environment and clean energy sectors.

Objectives of the Peoples Festival of Innovations To create a broader awareness of the emergence of inclusive innovation ecosystems, including high-tech bio-companies and grassroots green innovations, in its 75th year of independence To encourage mutual learning and collaboration across this spectrum Helping connect innovators together Combining the frugality and grounds of grassroots innovation with high-tech applications for social applications. Aim to expose young college and school students to a wide range of innovations, facilitate interaction with innovators, and be creative, innovative, and empathetic in addressing societal unmet needs. Connecting entrepreneurs, policy makers and other key stakeholders with innovators to accelerate value chain development and have broader societal impact. To identify the scope to further strengthen the inclusive innovation ecosystem to make India creative, collaborative and caring.

Speaking at the Peoples Festival of Innovations, Dr. Taslarif Saiyed, CEO of C-CAMP in Bangalore, said the blend of deep technology and grassroots innovation is what makes the festival unique. The former gives a more global perspective, while grassroots innovation gives people a sense and gives them more directness in time and space.The festival encourages a dialogue between the two.

On this occasion, Founder of Honey Bee Network, SRISTI (Society for Research and Initiative for Research and Initiative for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions), GIAN (Gujarat Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network), National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF-India) Professor Anil Gupta said: Some people cannot live long with unresolved problems, and some people just don’t have the inertia to deal with the challenges facing themselves and society. During its 35-year history, Honey Bee Network has found that the fusion of formal and informal innovation is the core of comprehensive development through innovation. The festival also brings together government leaders and top minds. They can open many doors to opportunities that innovators may otherwise not have access to. Helpful.

Dr Swati Basu, former scientific secretary in the Chief Scientific Advisory Office, said the most important thing is to write out a plan on how to move forward that should be possible at the end of the exhibition after discussion and deliberation. rice field. .

Renu Swarup, former director of the biotechnology division of Dr. GoI, speaking at the People’s Festival of Innovation, said in his 33-year tenure in government that he had helped more than 5,000 innovators, but deep technology and He said this is the first time such a convergence has occurred among grassroots innovations. The festival gathers a diverse audience for these innovations. Even if only a few of them show interest in these innovators, many opportunities may present themselves to them.The interest and support of various stakeholders make this festival a regular feature Possibly. The show is called the People’s Festival of Innovation, and it wouldn’t be a festival without people involved. Whether grassroots or deep tech, they are all innovations with social impact. Generally, these are put into separate silos and do not merge or merge, but there are many that can actually complement or complement each other.

Shyam Saran, President of the IIC in Delhi, welcomed the innovators and said the festival will open a window not only for the innovators, but also for those who visit them. An innovator may already have a solution to a problem someone else has to solve in their domain or realm. A key role of the IIC is to provide a platform for exchanging ideas, thoughts and initiatives. He ensured to support innovators to build partnerships between various stakeholders.

List of Grassroots Innovators Attending the Exhibition Innovation / Project Innovator Name Location Walking Stick Akash Singh Jewar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Folding Cylinder Carrier Mushtaq Ahmad Dar Anantnag, J&K Folding Ladder Mohd Rafiq Ahanger Kishtwar, J&K Multipurpose Excavator ( Groundnut, Turmeric, Garlic) mining machine) Sanjaybhai Tilwa Gujarat Destoner machine Janakbhai Rathod Gujarat Banana fiber manufacturing machinery and products Murugesan Tamil Nadu Manufacture of groundnut separator and coconut cutting machine Senthil Tamil Nadu Cot with toilet Saravanamuthu Tamil Nadu Snow thrower Aabid Rehman Dar Jammu & Kashmir Rocket Stove Abdul Kareem KA Kerala Battery Operated Tractor Rahul Singh UP Cycle atta chakki Ganga Ram Chauhan Uttar Pradesh Sanajing sana thambal Tongbram Bijiyashanti Devi Manipur Low Cost Orchard Sprayer d bottle (Mitticool Clay Creation) Mansukhbhai Prajapati Gujarat 3 and 4 Wheel Plow Machine (Jai Khodiyar Welding Works) Mansukhbhai Jagani Gujarat Multipurpose Food Processing Machine Dharambir Kambhoj Haryana Hyacinth Removal Machine Godasu Narasimha Telangana Biomass Gasification System Raj Singh Dahiya Rajas Herbal Formula for Pest Control: Kamaal 505 Ishwar Singh Kundu Haryana Dryland Agroforestry Sundaram Rajasthan Gas samawar Shazia Jan Jammu & Kashmir Improved varieties of carrots ( Laxmangarh Selection) Santosh Pachar Rajasthan Natural water cooler Arvindbhai Patel Gujarat Improved variety of wheat, paddy and pigeon peas Prakash Singh Raghuvanshi Uttar Pradesh Incense rolling machine, coating machine, cow dung pot, rod making machine Paresh Panchal Gujarat Bamboo splint and Stick making machine, poultry dressing machine, swine feed cutting machine, noodle machine Ralte & L Salio Mizoram Processing wood Culturally accepted crematoria Arj unbhai Paghdar Gujarat Modha Electromechanical attachment for handlooms to replace jacquard Sivakumar Modha Telangana Solar weeder and seeder Bharatbhai Agrawat Gujarat Modified boiler-based miller Subhash Ola (NIF) Rajasthan Tractor-mounted mini-crane Niki Bharatbhai Parmar Gujarat Water-saving products) Amit Doshi Gujarat RICHA 2000 Rajkumar Rathore Madhya Pradesh Battery-powered bicycle Manish Patel Uttar Pradesh Innovative air sealant to stop punctures K Pandu Ranga Rao Telangana Sunbird Straws: Straws made from coconut leaves Prof. Saji Varghese Karnataka SRISTI Balwan Ghanshymbhai Ravjibhai Bhaliya Amreli, Gujarat SRISTI Biodegrader Sadbhav SRISTI Sansodhan Lab Ahmedabad, Gujarat Noha Selroti Maker Bissu Hang Limbo Geyzing, Sikkim Intelligent Sunglasses for the Blind Anang Tadar Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh Rice Husk Stove Ashok Thakur East Champaran, Bihar Weft Winder Ram Prasad Meher Bagar, Orissa Automated Arekanat Timber Climbing and Harvesting Machine Telangana Small Animal Restraint Climax Operating Table Imma Meren

