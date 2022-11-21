Entertain in a sustainable way | Experts discuss sports innovation at GSIC Summit





The Microsoft-backed Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) celebrated the first birthday of its Asia-Pacific office in Singapore last week, gathering industry experts to discuss hot topics at the Apac Summit.

Prominent themes of discussion include the use of technology to enhance the value of entertainment within sport, the growing demand for sustainability in sport, and the ongoing debate on Web3’s opportunities.

Below are SportBusiness’s main takeaways from the day’s discussion.

entertainment element

The sports and other entertainment industries have grown closer over time by learning from each other and carrying out more and more joint initiatives. Microsoft uses the term “sports” to label its development and sees it as an important concept for the future of sports.

At last week’s summit, Microsoft executive and GSIC president Sebastián Lancestremère said sports industry players should:

Steven Dukit, director of event strategy for World Table Tennis, an organization that has spent the last few years reimagining the World Table Tennis Tour, endorsed the concept. I said I guess.

Some of WTT’s innovations are simple. The event was rescheduled so spectators didn’t have to wait 20 minutes for him between games. Other innovations are more high-tech. WTT is currently considering: A computer chip is embedded in the racquet to track and visualize movement. LED tabletops and flooring to create new visuals. We will also create Japanese anime-style representations of players and matches that fans can watch using virtual reality headsets.

Image credit: GSICSSustainability is on the agenda

Environmental sustainability was the focus of one panel, but was also taken up by several other discussions. This is clearly a top priority topic for event organizers, suppliers and organizers in Singapore and beyond.

Sustainability is a difficult concept to reconcile with the growth of the sports industry, especially large international events that thrive on large-scale spectacle, large numbers of participants and travel. Microsoft’s Lancestremère says 75% of sports emissions are generated by major events.

Roy Teo, Head of Industrial Development, Technology and Innovation at Singapore’s national sports organization SportSG, said: [that are] Sustainable. “

He gave examples of measures taken this year at events in the city. Fiba 3×3 Asia Cup players were given free public transport cards instead of cars. Utensils in the catering area are made from sustainable materials instead of single-use plastic.

The International Table Tennis Federation signed the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework this year. “Everything we do now has to focus on sustainability,” he said of WTT. One of the measures table tennis has taken, he said, is to use IT systems to “remove as much paper as possible from refereeing and information transmission methods.”

GSIC proponent Microsoft aims to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 and remove from the environment by 2050 more carbon than it has added to the environment since the company was founded in 1975. . Reduce your carbon footprint. “We have raised literally billions of dollars in renewable energy over the past few years,” Lancestremère said at the summit.

Image credit: The GSICWeb3 Conundrum

Most sports organizations are looking to find opportunities within Web3, NFTs, the crypto space, and the metaverse. This research continued at his GSIC Apac Summit.

Spanish football’s La Liga has been one of the first to jump into all kinds of technology in recent years, exemplified by the creation of the La Liga Tech unit last year. Ivan Codina LaLiga’s managing director of South East Asia said blockchain technology is “already a big revenue stream” for the league. Over the last few years, LaLiga has signed partnerships in this area with operators such as Dapper Labs, Sorare and GreenPark Sports.

Codina expects opportunities in this area to only grow. “I believe the opportunities are endless, especially with the advent of the Metaverse,” he said.

However, this year’s “Crypto Winter” has prompted a rethink regarding digital assets, and the future remains uncertain.

Joseph Khan, chief operating officer of Enjinstarter, a Singapore-based gaming company and Web3 specialist, told the story of a successful NFT-based membership scheme he created for alcohol brands. The brand has seen little success with previous membership schemes not associated with NFTs. When we asked a member why Enjinstarter was attracted to his NFT element, he gave us three answers:

“One is the novelty of NFTs. [over]Another thing… they said, “I could actually own the NFT, and it could have some value, and I could sell it later.”

It is clear that the third rationale, speculation on future value, has driven most of the activity in the NFT space over the past few years in a bubble that has now burst. The big question going forward is whether his NFTs can be used by Web3 companies and sports organizations to deliver other kinds of value to their fans.

Image credit: GSICSports tech impacts Singapore’s wider tech ecosystem

At the opening ceremony of the GSIC Summit, Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan, said the city is “a marketplace for ideas and innovation, a place to test ideas and build, grow and scale businesses locally.” It’s also a sandbox.” ”.

He said startups in other sectors, such as agriculture and food technology, value being in the city alongside companies in other unrelated sectors, such as sports. I feel that I am learning a lesson.

Singapore drives innovation and adoption of new technologies in all business sectors, including sports.

Tan pointed out three key themes for the sports industry as it emerges from the pandemic. [in terms of controlling the pandemic risk]? How do you achieve sustainability in sport? And thirdly, the use of technology and innovation. ”

He also pledged that Singapore will continue to host “regional and international sporting events with world-class spectator and viewing experiences.”

A week after the summit, Singapore was announced as the host of the International Olympic Committee’s inaugural Olympic Esports Week, uniting the city’s twin goals of developing the sports industry and the technology sector.

Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Communities and Youth, Government of Singapore. (Image credit: GSIC) Bullish on sports

GSIC Backers Microsoft is confident in the short-term growth prospects of the sports industry.

GSIC President Lancestremère predicts that sport will grow “twice as fast as global GDP” over the next few years. He puts the current value of the global industry at $160 billion, rising to $1.5 trillion when including adjacent industries such as “gaming, apparel, equipment, health, fitness, education and tourism.” .

Microsoft is positioned to play a key role in this growth story. Lancestremère said:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportbusiness.com/2022/11/let-me-entertain-yousustainably-experts-discuss-sports-tech-innovation-at-gsic-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos