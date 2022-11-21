Google Maps Adds Custom EV Fast Chargers To Search Results





According to CNBC, an updated version of Google Maps for Android and iPhone is rolling out, adding the option to search for electric car stations with fast chargers. When you search for “EV chargers” or “charging stations” in the updated app, Google Maps will now only show fast charging stations defined as having at least 50 kW of power, sorted by connector type. A new option will appear to direct you to Your vehicle needs—CCS, J1772, Tesla, or CHAdeMo. According to Google, the update is available in all countries where his EV charging stations are available.

Another feature added as part of another recent update allows users to tailor route planning to specific vehicles powered by internal combustion engines or electricity. If you choose to drive an EV, you should not only consider how to get to your destination most efficiently and quickly, but also consider that you may need to recharge along the way. In theory, this means you’re far less likely to get stuck between chargers, but it’s still not a full EV route planner.

Tesla’s route planner is still class in its field when it comes to ease of use and convenience, but it’s nice to see other products bringing similar capabilities to all electric vehicle drivers. So far, A Better Route Planner is arguably the best non-Tesla app for planning an electric road trip. The ability to find an available charger is a key component of the dreaded “range anxiety” that terrifies many newcomers to the world of electric vehicles. Anything alleviating the fear of EVs is indeed welcome news.

There’s another updated Google Maps feature that people are dying to know about. Starting next week, a feature called Find in Live View will let you use your phone’s camera to find what’s around you.

For example, hold your phone up and tap the map’s camera icon to see nearby landmarks, parks, hotels, restaurants, bars, banks, and ATMs. It also shows information such as how busy the place is, whether it’s open, price range, and ratings from Google Maps users. The feature will launch first in his six major cities: New York, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo and Paris.

What determines the success of this Google Maps feature?

Hopefully, the new EV charger search feature will be smart enough to know when a charger is broken or unavailable. This is the same route planning software for the new Hyundai EV6. There’s nothing more frustrating than planning a stop to recharge your batteries and not having the equipment you need available. Failures like this can quickly tire people out of the EV experience.

