AWS Launches Accelerator 3.0 to Help Startups Scale Development of Clean Energy Technologies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), has announced the launch and call for submissions for its Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0. A startup developing breakthrough clean energy technology. The announcement was made by Kara Haast, his vice president of sustainability at Amazon Worldwide, during his 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) session in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The International Energy Agency has determined that 40% of the CO2 reductions needed to move the world to net-zero emissions by 2050 will depend on technologies that have not yet been commercially implemented at scale. This is especially important for meeting ambitious climate goals such as the UAE’s net-zero plan by 2050. The energy sector has made progress in developing clean energy technologies, but the world still has a long way to go to meet its decarbonization goals. AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 is focused on the requirements of mature entrepreneurs around the world and aims to foster joint innovation through energy collaboration.

The program will consist of 12 weeks of virtual and in-person training starting in Seattle in the second quarter of 2023. Two additional cohorts and an international exchange sprint will be added to expand its scope and breadth by creating innovation centers around the world. , including his one in the UAE in collaboration with Masdar City.

Kara Hurst, Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, said: Startups are at the forefront of many innovations that will help accelerate the energy transition. With the support of Clean Energy Her Accelerator, this year’s cohorts will be able to act faster to tackle the toughest challenges and create a cleaner, healthier planet.

Energy, digital competencies, investment, public policy, innovation and cutting-edge research are just a few of the themes that industry and thought leaders will cover as they guide companies through the programme. While AWS provides direction on how to use the cloud to speed experimentation, scale automation, and provide deeper insights, major energy companies are working with select startups to develop sustainable Solve possible energy and decarbonization problems.

Selected finalists will receive technical, business, and go-to-market mentoring from AWS and will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits through AWS Activate to accelerate their cloud-based data and operations transformation. increase.

Selected companies will receive assistance on how to use Amazon’s culture of innovation and backward-looking approach to establish solution integrity and expedite testing. Supporting partners also provide exposure and general assistance to finalists. The program will conclude with an innovation showcase at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai in November 2023.

For more than 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud platform. AWS continuously expands its offerings to support virtually any cloud workload, currently spanning compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things ( We offer over 200 full-featured services for IoT. , mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 80 Availability Zones within 25 geographic regions. Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers, including the fastest growing startups, large enterprises, and major government agencies trust his AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and reduce costs. . For more information on AWS, please visit aws.amazon.com.

