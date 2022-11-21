Google is now ready to drop $300 off the no-trade price of the Pixel 7 Pro (with a catch)





Want to spend as much money as you can on Google’s best (best ever) in-house smartphone by Christmas without trading anything in? Take advantage of one of our simple Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals anytime, no strings attached Save $150 on…or take advantage of the latest Google Fi promotion to double your discount on a 6.7 inch. With the 2022 Black Friday Google Fi sale officially starting today and running through November 27, his jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro powerhouse is definitely getting everyone’s attention.

At least for everyone looking to switch from a “traditional” carrier to Big G’s MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), such a move makes the phone’s list price of $899 now very affordable. has been reduced to $599.

To get this new record-breaking $300 discount, all you need to do is port your existing number from another wireless service provider to Google Fi, activate your Pixel 7 Pro with the new “Full Service” plan, and redeem its status. just to maintain. A plan valid for at least 60 consecutive days.

Unfortunately, current Fi subscribers won’t get the Black Friday discount, but it’s worth it, but this excellent new deal means you’ll have more than 180 days to buy this device and move carriers for whatever reason. It is open to past subscribers who abandoned the operator in

At $599 (no trade-in), the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the most affordable phones available this holiday season, especially for Android purists who like frequent updates and good long-term software support. It is clear.

Don’t get me wrong, this stock Android-powered mogul is also pretty solid from a hardware perspective, with a stunning 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a versatile 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear camera system, and 5,000mAh. A battery, and… a rather powerful Tensor G2 chip and all.

In case you’re wondering, the non-Pro Pixel 7 is $200 less than its regular price of $599 on Google Fi, and it’s got a ported number as well. It’s also pretty cool, but not really Black Friday material.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-fi-pixel-7-pro-black-friday-deal-no-trade-in_id143816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos