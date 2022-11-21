Supplier Payment Process: How to Fix Late Payment Issues





Businesses often delay payments to their suppliers for a variety of reasons. And this practice seems to be becoming more common each year. However, this can create challenges for suppliers, impact supplier-business relationships, and cause other problems. Tipalti’s Regional Accounting Manager Faye Wang shares steps companies can take to improve their supplier payment processes, including automation.

Delaying payments to suppliers has long been practiced by many companies in the United States. This approach to finance is often viewed as a means of increasing working capital for operations. That hasn’t changed over the years as late payments are becoming more and more common.

A study by Hackett Group found that 1,000 large U.S. companies significantly delayed payment times to their suppliers in 2020. In fact, late payments have become one of the biggest challenges for suppliers. In fiscal 2020, it took U.S. companies an average of more than 62 days to pay their suppliers, up 7.6% from the previous year.

While recent economic uncertainties have contributed to the problem, companies are failing to pay their bills on time due to internal accounts payable processes that are typically manual and inherently flawed. Thing. Without an automated payment solution, finance departments often find it time-consuming to complete such a multitude of specialized tasks. Additionally, manual processes are prone to reporting issues, poor document management, and time-honored human error, all of which can disrupt the flow of supplier payment processes and delay invoice payments. .

Automating the supplier payment process can, of course, fix many of these inefficiencies. The supplier then receives payment on time. This is essential for maintaining cash flow. Improved cash flow, especially for smaller suppliers, can reduce the likelihood of closures and prevent your business from plummeting.

The need to procure and secure new suppliers can create problems as it can lead to delayed deliveries, inventory shortages and higher prices. also improve. If a supplier chooses to be paid early on a particular invoice, the portal will provide functionality without changing the organization’s working capital.

Improving supplier payment processes

Digital connectivity has changed the way everyone thinks about payment processes. Supplier payments are no exception. Today, from the moment a supplier issues an invoice for payment, they typically expect a digitally seamless experience. It makes good business sense to provide these options and deliver results at the right time.

Of course, automation alone cannot improve supplier payment processes. It is important to consider all opportunities to simplify transactions and position accounts payable as more than a necessary part of doing business. Every invoice has the potential to improve business margins and meet organizational goals.

Where should your business turn its attention when trying to improve its supplier payment process? Often the best places to start are:

Discuss early payment options

For many suppliers and vendors, early payment has what is known as an early payment discount. It is one of the more effective supplier payment solutions that improves invoice management, reduces supplier payment delays, and promotes overall cash flow.

The discount is typically minimal at 2% if paid by day 10 and 1% if paid by day 20, but it’s an option worth discussing with your supplier. Having conversations like this early on can reduce the cost of goods sold while increasing savings over time.

Choose your automation solution wisely

Payment automation solutions do more than just automate the payment process and ensure bills are paid on time. The right technology can also act as a supplier onboarding tool for businesses, providing vendors with additional guidance on their payment process and the most efficient payment methods available.

Most importantly, payment automation gives suppliers greater visibility into their transactions. No more inquiring about payment status. Self-service payment automation portals provide such capabilities, helping suppliers better predict cash flow and maintain working relationships with greater peace of mind.

Re-evaluate your financial strategy regularly

It’s no secret that paying invoices on time eliminates late fees and potential repercussions with suppliers. However, payments have become a strategic focus of the treasury function for most companies as they offer ways to better manage cash flow and optimize cash positions.

Does your current financial strategy include a supplier payment component? For example, you want to reduce your spending. Early payment discounts help you achieve that goal. Ultimately, taking the time to re-evaluate your financial strategy and ensure you’re paying the right suppliers will improve your supplier relationships so your finances are accounted for and allocated wisely.

Payment automation is not just a feature of the e-commerce space. This is what every individual is looking for today and includes B2B types of transactions.

The convenience of payment automation can improve the user experience. Simply paying invoices on time offers many advantages for both the company and the supplier. Now is the time to make payments part of your financial strategy. You can rest assured that you are in complete control of your payments, especially when cash flow and cost savings are a concern.

