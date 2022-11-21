Python – How to map keyword ideas generated by google-ads-api to their request keywords?





I have multiple keywords and am looking for related keyword ideas and their metrics. For that I’m using his GenerateKeywordIdeasRequest from google-ads-api. I need a list of keywords, but right now he’s passing one keyword at a time. Then convert the output to a dataframe and select the top 3 keyword ideas based on monthly search volume.

Example: if you pass ‘bottle’ it will return

From there, extract the top three keyword searches suggested by “bottle”.

However, this approach takes a lot of time to generate ideas for all input keywords. So I tried to pass all the input keywords at once, this reduced the processing time a lot, but the problem is that for each input keyword all the suggested keyword ideas are mixed up, so You can’t get the top 3 suggested keywords for each input keyword individually. And it’s hard to tell which inputs were passed and which ones were suggested.

here is the code i am using

import pandas as pd from google.ads.googleads.client import GoogleAdsClient class GoogleAD: def __init__(self): pass def get_keywords_search_volume(client, customer_id, location_ids, language_id, keyword_texts, page_url= None): “”” get keyword searches Volume from function Google Ads API “”” keyword_plan_idea_service = client.get_service(“KeywordPlanIdeaService”) client.get_service(“GoogleAdsService”).language_constant_path(language_id) # To generate keyword ideas, either keyword or page_url # It is required and an error is raised if neither is specified. Otherwise (keyword_texts or page_url): raise ValueError( “At least one of the keywords or page URL is required, ” “but neither was specified.” ) # field “url_seed”, “keyword_seed”, or # Only one of “keyword_and_url_seed # can be set in the request, depending on whether the keyword, page_url, or both were passed to this function. request = client.get_type(“GenerateKeywordIdeasRequest”) request.customer_id = customer_id request.language = language_rn request.geo_target_constants = location_rns request.include_adult_keywords = False request.keyword_plan_network = keyword_plan_network # To generate keyword suggestions by page_url only # “url” Initialize a UrlSeed object with page_url as a field. if not keyword_texts and page_url: request.url_seed.url = page_url # To generate keyword suggestions without using page_url with just a list of # keywords, initialize a KeywordSeed object and set the “Keywords” field to a list of # StringValue objects if keyword_texts and not page_url: request.keyword_seed.keywords.extend(keyword_texts) # To use both the list of keywords and page_url to generate keyword suggestions, # initialize a KeywordAndUrlSeed object and add ” # you need to set both url’ and ‘keywords’ tabata. For keyword_texts and page_url: request.keyword_and_url_seed.url = page_url request.keyword_and_url_seed.keywords.extend(keyword_texts) keyword_ideas = keyword_plan_idea_service.generate_keyword_ideas (request=request) (client, location_ids): “””List of location ids to resource name Arguments: client: an initialized GoogleAdsClient instance location_ids: a list of location id strings Returns: a list of resource name strings with the specified location ids.””” build_resource_name = client.get_service returns ( “GeoTargetConstantService” ).geo_target_constant_path [build_resource_name(location_id) for location_id in location_ids]

def get_keyword_df(key_word): “””Function to generate dataframe with keyword search volume””” try: client = GoogleAdsClient.load_from_storage(‘desc.yaml’) list_keywords = GoogleAD.get_keywords_search_volume(client, “686xxxxx647”, [“2840″]”1000”, key_word, None) keyword_df = pd.DataFrame() list keyword ideas:[‘idea_text’] = idea_text keyword_dict[‘monthly_search_volume’] = int(monthly_search_volume) keyword_dict[‘competition_value’] = conflict_value keyword_dictionary[‘key_word’] = key_word keyword_dict[‘key_word_modified’] = key_word.replace(‘%’,’ percent’) keyword_series = pd.Series(keyword_dict) keyword_df = keyword_df.append(keyword_series, ignore_index = True) except e: print(e) # print(e.args[2]) keyword_df = pd.DataFrame() return keyword_df proposal_df = GoogleAD.get_keyword_df([‘bottle’])

Please let me know if there is any other information I can provide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stackoverflow.com/questions/74516096/how-to-map-google-ads-api-generated-keyword-ideas-with-its-request-keyword The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos