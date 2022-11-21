CCI’s order in Google’s case could have economic implications for local developers





New Delhi: India’s Competition Commission’s (CCI) recent order on Google’s lawsuit may appear friendly to developers, but in reality it is a practical and economic threat to developers, especially start-ups. could have a serious impact, legal experts said Monday.

CCI fined Google Rs. Just days after being fined Rs 1338 crore for abuse. That he Android mobile operating system (OS).

According to Gowry Gokhale (Partner, Nisit Desai Associates), there doesn’t seem to be enough evidence, at least, of the impact of Google’s practices on end consumers and the Android ecosystem.

“Without an anti-fragmentation mandate, if multiple incompatible Android OS versions were developed by an OEM, developers would have to customize their apps for each version. This would delay market entry and increase costs. It could be expensive,” Gokhale told IANS.

This can further lead to an imbalance of opportunities between small and large developers.

“The overall value of the entire Android ecosystem could be compromised. It is highly unlikely that baseline compatibility standards will emerge across such a fragmented ecosystem based solely on market forces.” seems to be very low,” said Gokhale.

Google has 30 days to provide the financial details and supporting documentation required for CCI orders.

Having been fined two times in a row by the CCI, Google said it was considering a decision to assess its next steps.

In a statement, Google said developers in India benefit from the technology, security, consumer protection, and unmatched choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play offer.

“And by keeping costs low, our model has facilitated India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers. , we are considering a decision to evaluate our next steps,” a Google spokesperson said.

According to Gokhale, one of the benefits of Google’s anti-fragmentation mandate for OEMs is to standardize security implementations across all devices across the Android ecosystem.

“Without this obligation, OEMs may develop OS versions that are insecure or not interoperable with other versions. Depends,” she stressed.

She said that users’ personal data is collected by various apps, so it’s very important that all devices have the same security standards. This also helps consumers expand their device choices.

