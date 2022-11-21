Top Deep Tech Startups in Thessaloniki





Whether you’re strolling along the Aegean promenade, enjoying your morning snack of bougatsa and strong Greek coffee, or going on an expedition dive in Thessaloniki’s historic Ana Poli district, you won’t be disappointed.

Greece’s second-largest city and second-best startup ecosystem is located on Thermaic Bay in the northwest corner of the Aegean Sea. Famous for its rich historical heritage, archaeological monuments and sandy beaches, Thessaloniki is also a vibrant modern center that maintains a balance between tradition and innovation.

Thessaloniki is the largest student center in southeastern Europe, home to more than 150,000 students pursuing degrees in technology, business, economics and social sciences from the three largest universities in Thessaloniki: Aristotelian University, University of Macedonia, and International University of Thessaloniki. Greek University. University spin-off startups are nothing new, and Crunchbase counts over 60 startups from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki. Automotive software start-up Exothermia, one of the companies spun off from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, has established itself in the Greek market. The academic institution has its own Univation Hub (program for new startups) and Tech and the City (inspirational technology and startup events) to inspire student entrepreneurship.

In addition to its university centre, Thessaloniki is home to one of Greece’s leading research centers, the Hellas Center for Research and Technology (CERTH), which is among the top 15 EU institutions with the highest participation in competitive research grants. I’m here.

From lab to market

Pfizer, along with other global companies, has made significant R&D investments in the city, recognizing Thessaloniki’s innovation and technological potential in biotech, deep tech and research-intensive industries. In 2021, the pharmaceutical company announced that it will establish a Global Center for Digital Innovation (CDI) and a Global Center for Business Operations and Services in the town.

Thessaloniki will soon be home to Thessaloniki Innovation & Technology Center (Thess INTEC), the largest science and technology park (STP) and startup hub in southeastern Europe. The city already has a science and technology park. Technopolis Thessaloniki ICT Business Park is Greece’s first private business park designed to host high-tech and knowledge-intensive companies. The park also operates its own technopoly incubator and business incubation center that provides funding, hosting, support and technical assistance to young entrepreneurs.

Another incubator and accelerator program to help local founders launch early-stage ideas is Thessaloniki Innovation Zone. Thessaloniki Innovation Zone is a state initiative aimed at promoting Thessaloniki as an innovation hotspot by fostering critical mass technology companies. This initiative runs Thessaloniki’s leading accelerator program, OK!Thess. So far, OK!Thess has generated over 100 startup ideas in 12 cohorts, with 30 active portfolio companies, among which he has Loceye, AidPlex, Enchatted and more. These are detailed below.

Thessaloniki Innovation Zone will host entrepreneurs a “Unicorn Zone”, a co-working space, a variety of tech events and meetups, in addition to mentoring, incubation and investor relations support as part of its acceleration program Provides access to multiple event spaces. Startup teams, freelancers and digital nomads also hang out and work in our modern business development and shared workspace in the heart of Thessaloniki. Another incubation and shared workspace organization is i4G. i4G is Greece’s first private his incubator where he has over 15 years of experience in the local market.

Another acceleration path local founders can choose is to grow as part of technology venture studio Ideas Forward. Venture Studio’s team acts as co-founders, co-investors, consultants and R&D partners for portfolio startups by working with various innovation organizations and service providers. Ideas Forward was founded in his 2020 by Dimitris Kourtesis, Nikos Tsoniotis and Stefanos Tsiakmakis who previously worked together at OK!Thess.

The city also has its own annual technology event, TechSaloniki, which has become the premier innovation event in northern Greece. Thessaloniki hosts Voxxed Days, a series of tech events on Java, big data, AI and more for engineers and tech enthusiasts.

Thessaloniki-born startup

Many spin-off startups. deep tech. This is what most characterizes the local startup environment. Having fostered many startups at Aristotle University, Thessalonikijas’ startup ecosystem already has several, including the graphics software company Synchis silicon, acquired by Applied Materials, as well as cloud-based software and eye tracking. The exit of the is in sight. Loceye sold to Neurons in 2022.

AidPlex

Founders: Harry Yeremtzes and Dimitri (Jim) Moustakas

Solution: AidPlex is a Thessaloniki-based Greek healthtech start-up that aims to transform the healthcare sector. By introducing new designs and new materials to the industry, AidPlex offers innovative orthopedic solutions such as fracture splints and scoliosis monitoring systems. The startup participated in the local OK!Thess incubator program, received a grant from the European Commission, and a proof-of-concept grant from Patras Science.

athleticopia

Founders: Nicholas D. Theodorakis and Petter Hederstedt Solution: Athletopia is a spin-off company of the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki. With a vision to empower organizers and sponsors to create better sporting events, we have developed a platform for Sports His Running His Events that leverages data-driven technology.

agro app

Founder: Simeonidomachi

Solution: Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the company offers sustainable solutions for modern farming and farming. AgroApps uses mathematical models, machine learning, satellite data, weather data and crop growth models to provide personalized services to farmers, agricultural consultants and agricultural insurers.

BIO2CHP

Founders: Dimitris Mertzis and Stefanos Tsiakmakis Solution: Bio-based Energy Technologies PC (BIO2CHP) is a spin-off company from Aristotle University that enables the use of raw residual biomass for on-site and small-scale energy production. increase. The goal is to turn waste into a valuable commodity by using raw residual biomass for small-scale, on-site energy production.

Appiphone

Founder: Konstantinos Stroumpakis Solution: Apifon develops business messaging service platform. It helps businesses grow their audiences, create multi-channel messaging campaigns, measure performance, enable marketing automation to increase revenue and improve customer experience.

captain coach

Founders: Evdokimos Konstantinidis, Panagiotis Bamidis

Solution: CAPTAIN Coach is a spin-off company of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The company uses technologies such as AI motion analysis to transform seniors’ homes into healthy, independent living spaces.

Cyclops

Founders: Andreas Simeonidis and Michael Papamichail

Solution: Cyclopt is a software and quality control tool, a startup spun off from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. We provide solutions in the area of ​​software quality, helping software companies develop and maintain software products easier and faster.

data viva

Founder: Kostas Malamas

The Solution: Dataviva is a low-code, real-time planning platform that uses AI and decision-making algorithms to empower human experts to optimize processes. This start-up builds retail supply he chain planning and optimization solutions for the world’s leading retailers.

deep traffic

Founder: Evangelos Mitskis

Solution: deeptraffic is a deep tech spin-off company from The Center for Research and Technology Hellas. We provide solutions and technologies that enable dynamic traffic management as a service, with a focus on connected and automated vehicles.

enchanted

Founder: Stelgios Tegos

The Solution: Enchated is conversational software that creates engaging digital experiences. The startup uses a set of conversational UI best practices, expert panels, and crowd-based metrics to provide actionable feedback and optimize conversational interactions.

Fertil.ai

Founders: Thanasis Pantelis, Afroditi Zisopoulou, Chrysa Karakosta

The Solution: Fertil.ai enables fertility experts and embryologists to generate machine learning models to combat infertility and improve women’s health around the world. The company’s vision is to democratize the use of AI for IVF professionals and patients.

Medoid AI

Founders: Grigorius Thumakas, Anestis Fachantidis

Solution: Medoid AI is a machine learning agency and AI product lab. The company develops a portfolio of enterprise AI solutions to help companies optimize forecasting, advanced customer intelligence and fraud detection, and more.

Metabio

Founder: Panagiotis Katsaunis

Solutions: Metabio is a biotech start-up that offers a range of IT solutions for biobanks. The company allows biobanks to collect and store long-term data related to human biosamples.

Low

Founders: Theocharis Vlachopanagiotis and Aimilios Mouchtaropoulos

The Solution: Rhoé is a mobility and green energy start-up that aims to accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral forms of transport and energy. The company develops software products that bridge carbon-neutral forms of energy and transportation technology. Rhoé started as a sustainable mobility research group founded by civil engineering students at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

