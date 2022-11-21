Google employees are concerned about data privacy, court documents reveal





News: Documents released as part of a class action lawsuit suggest even Google employees don’t know the extent of the data the company collects from its users, but MarketWatch says the search giant has It claims to not prioritize privacy.

Tell the judge: A 2020 lawsuit alleges that Google’s Chrome violated its privacy policy regarding the amount of information users must provide to the browser.

Interviews with current and former Google employees were conducted by an internal team focused on data privacy at Google (Privacy and Data Protection Office). They suggest that practices around data collection were opaque and that privacy was never a priority for management. said it could not explain what information it had about the user. Another said consent is no longer consent if you think of advertising as a product, while another shared that users have a right to know. It’s not the only privacy lawsuit out there. Last week, he reached a $392 million settlement in a tracking data lawsuit with 40 states, alleging that Google continued to collect users’ location histories years after they opted out of tracking.

Privacy issues: Google isn’t alone. US and European regulators have made privacy a key component of big tech and advertising regulation. Even non-mega companies are affected. The FTC recently issued a warning to the entire digital advertising industry, suing ad tech company Kochava over its data privacy practices.

Google’s privacy moves have been mixed. While it emphasizes privacy in its branding and emphasizes its commitment to clean rooms, it has recently been litigated over what happens behind closed doors. Public moves have also caused scrutiny.The Interactive Advertising Bureau cites regulation as the biggest threat to the loss of advertising signals. This is plagued with issues such as Chrome itself phasing out his cookies from third parties. Google will derive the overwhelming majority of its revenue in 2021 from advertising. Any significant change in data collection practices would affect these numbers, but we have already bowed to regulatory pressure for the dominance of advertising elsewhere. Google isn’t the only company accused of doing so. Meta was recently sued for using in-app browsers on Instagram and Facebook to collect data for users who opted out of tracking using AppTrackingTransparency.

Our take: Google interviews suggest that data collection at Google is far too extensive for many employees to comprehend, and the company’s practices are unclear.

As the industry leader in digital advertising, US advertising revenue is expected to reach $71.73 billion this year. Each time a discrepancy is revealed, the penalties can be severe.

