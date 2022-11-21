CCI penalties for foreign tech firms boost indigenous innovation





One decision won’t change everything, but it’s an important one. The battle will be long and protracted and will be fought hard. And one more thing: God is in the details. And the detailed ones are some of our main complaints, notably the forced pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Suite under MADA (no option to uninstall) and their prominent placement unfair to device makers. Among other key observations that actually explore the detrimental effects of anti-competitive practices that stifle innovation and, in turn, hurt end consumers An ACC for all Android devices distributed/sold will reduce the ability and incentives for device manufacturers to develop and sell devices that run on alternate versions of Android, i.e., Android forks, resulting in technical or scientific development limit the consumer’s. And there are more such observations in the very clear, detailed and duly considered judgment.

The CCI judgment needs to be implemented strongly and swiftly in letter and spirit, without loopholes, to prevent further damage to India as a country, Indians as consumers and the Indian ecosystem. And more needs to be done to realign the playing field to ensure a level playing field between Indian and foreign tech companies.

India’s ecosystem of digital apps and platforms predates foreign big tech and is far superior when it comes to products for Indians. CCI’s findings show how India-specific apps are suppressed, which is the main reason most Indians were unable to access and use them. Indians are unable to understand and benefit from the value of Indian apps.

With one of the most central and extensive search services, the Mapping Search Division, MapmyIndia has been producing digital maps since 1995, http://MapmyIndia.com Internet mapping and local search and Navigation services have been there since 2004, long before the global launch of foreign big tech, let alone India. The indigenous map search and navigation app provided by MapmyIndia is called Mappls (http://www.mappls.com, http://www.mappls.com/getApp) and is far more popular than foreign apps. It offers a lot of great features. Features that enable road safety and accident prevention, doorstep-level navigation efficiency, community-driven hyper-local map-based reporting to help solve ground problems, and much richer and cooler 3D and 360 degrees. A Big Tech mapping app that offers a metaverse map of a richer and better mapping experience that most consumers don’t know about! Those who have downloaded and used the Mappls app will realize how good it is and those who have used the MapmyIndia Mappls API and technology solutions will realize how powerful it is .

We hope that the CCI ruling will be the beginning of a change that will help the Indian ecosystem become more prosperous.

Rohan Verma is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MapmyIndia.

The views expressed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bqprime.com/business/cci-penalty-on-foreign-tech-firms-will-boost-indigenous-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos