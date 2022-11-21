The largest China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) concludes in Shenzhen, China





SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 24th and largest China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) closed on November 19, 2022 in Shenzhen, China. With an exhibition area of ​​406,000 square meters, the five-day event will showcase 8,667 items from 5,671 exhibitors, covering AI, intelligent driving, digital economy, 5G, Internet of Things, epidemic prevention technology solutions, chip technology, and big data. , information security was covered. , blockchain, etc., and attracted 214,000 visitors from 28 countries and regions.

As a reputed exhibition and trading platform, CHTF attracts the world’s leading technology companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Ifreetech, Honeywell, BASF, Fuji, as well as start-ups and technologically advanced companies, It has great appeal to both Chinese and global companies. This year his CHTF was attended by 41 countries/international organizations, 29 foreign government delegations and 498 foreign exhibitors such as his SRT Resistor Technology in Germany and his Usound Audio in Austria.

CHTF 2022 buzzwords were “first time” and “debut”. The niche-focused exhibition for large SMEs was held for the first time, bringing together 43 companies to showcase their innovations in AI and unmanned aerial vehicles. Meanwhile, 1,302 high-tech products and 407 new technologies debuted at his CHTF 2022.

Alongside the exhibition, 148 forums and symposia were held, including the China High-Tech Forum 2022, which focused on new technologies that change the world, and the CHTF Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Forum, which explored the digital mode of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, over 300 one-to-one business matching talks have provided entrepreneurs, investors and professional buyers with perfect business opportunities, connecting 265 projects with over 50 potential investors. Another business matching activity, “Makers Night,” brought together nearly 60 investment institutions and his over 300,000 online viewers.

CHTF has continuously pursued quality and influence over the past 22 years. CHTF is an influential high-tech trade fair and has become an important cooperation platform in the high-tech industry, bringing together as many innovative forces as possible to promote economic, social and industrial development.

