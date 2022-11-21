HIP technology revolutionizes 3D production in the aerospace and medical implant industries





HIP is the technology that will revolutionize the fully expanding 3D printing market, growing 19.5% in 2021, and is expected to grow at around 17% annually through 2025, according to some studies.

“By applying HIP to 3D-printed metal parts, we can eliminate potential defects in parts for highly demanding sectors such as space and prosthetics,” says HIPERBARIC’s HIP. Project manager Rubn Garca explains.

HIP technology subjects components to pressures of 2,000 bar and temperatures of 1,400°C to improve mechanical properties such as fatigue life, resilience and ductility. For high-performance parts produced by additive manufacturing or 3D printing, hot isostatic pressing (HIP) offers significant advantages by eliminating component porosity. This is especially important for parts for the healthcare and aerospace industries.

Based in Burgos, Hiperbaric is the only Spanish company that manufactures HIP equipment. Since 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, manufactured and marketed high pressure industrial technology and products. Hiperbaric aims to bring 3-5 of his HIP units to market annually between 2024 and 2027. This represents more than 6% of the company’s turnover, and annual sales from 2027 onwards will exceed his €10 million.

“HIP has great potential as an advanced manufacturing technology,” said Iigo Iturriza, Director of Materials and Additive Manufacturing at CEIT. With his innovation in 3D printing materials, CEIT is one of the pioneer companies to use this technology in Spain.

In 2021 Hiperbaric will open its first HIP Innovation Center in Burgos. This is the first in Southern Europe, and several researchers have used his HIP to test new material developments, explore the new opportunities this technology might bring to additive manufacturing, and develop their own machines. It even introduces AM to

“We are so involved in the world of HIP and additive manufacturing that we became users of 3D printing to make HIP equipment,” says Garca, continuing to explain the benefits the technology brings. . “In his HIP machine, which we are currently building, we were able to design an additive manufacturing heat exchanger that cooled the contents of the load very quickly.”

Defect elimination and lightweight design

In addition to improving mechanical properties, HIP increases fatigue strength and results in fine-grained microstructured parts with excellent mechanical properties. This technology eliminates porosity and other internal defects, increases the consistency of high-performance materials, allows recovery of defective parts, and enables lightweight designs.

In addition, by implementing statistical controls through non-destructive testing (NDT), we reduce the costs associated with material consumption and quality control, and reduce the number of units that need to be tested, thus saving valuable and sustainable components. I have it.

“Today, all airlines are trying to reduce the weight of their planes because this reduces the tonnes of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere,” adds Garca. As he explains, 3D printing brings “absolute freedom of geometric design” to the field, allowing previously impossible parts, such as skeletal shapes, to be made with new functionality or hollow interiors. it becomes possible to design

“With 3D printing, we can optimize our parts to get the same functionality at 60% less weight. Plus, we use only the exact materials to manufacture our parts, which reduces waste.” Garca explains. The aviation sector is very warranty oriented and HIP is life insurance for them. “If we can’t inspect a part, we may not be encouraged to use it because it’s hard to guarantee that it’s free of defects.”

In this sense, Hiperbaric has entered into an Industrial R&D Collaboration Alliance with Aenium, an engineering company specializing in additive manufacturing techniques and complex materials science, to use HIP technology to produce high-value complex metals. , alloys, and new materials are post-processed. Aviation department.

Materials most widely used in the aeronautical industry include Inconel (IN718/IN625), lightweight titanium alloys (Ti64, TiAl), or nickel-based super alloys such as the NASA-developed copper-chromium-niobium alloy: GRCop-42. There are alloys

Starting from the nuclear industry

HIP technology began to be developed in the US nuclear industry in the 1950s to join similar materials that could not be welded due to their different properties, but were joined by hot press diffusion bonding. Since then, applications have been developed ranging from manufacturing processes such as casting and powder metallurgy to 3D manufacturing.

“In additive manufacturing, we believe that any part that gets a lot of stress from a mechanical standpoint will have HIP associated with it,” adds Garca.

HIP is a widely used technology in the automotive sector, especially sports cars and Formula 1 teams, and it still has a long way to go in ceramic bearing balls for aeronautics and electric vehicles, telescope lenses, technical ceramic parts, etc. . satellite.

“There are very strong thermal fluctuations in space, and ceramic parts can withstand them very well,” says Galka.

State-of-the-art technology for HIP and medical prosthetics

The global market for medical implants has experienced significant growth over the past decades and is expected to continue to expand. Moreover, this market is about to undergo a major transformation due to the customization possibilities enabled by new technologies such as additive manufacturing. Implants perfectly adapt to each patient’s anatomy, increasing surgical success rates and reducing the need for rehabilitation.

Thanks to HIP, the medical implant sector fully benefits from the design freedom offered by additive manufacturing. This is the case for Optimus 3D, an engineering company specializing in additive manufacturing technology. The company uses Hiperbaric’s HIP technology to improve fatigue life by eliminating internal defects and porosity that can lead to the appearance and propagation of cracks that ultimately cause implants to fail. To do. In some cases, we were able to extend the life of the implants by up to 33 times. The manufacture of hip implants, knee implants or dental implants is one of the classic applications of his HIP in this field.

Another classic application is the “blowing” of ceramic parts for industrial applications, performed by Nanoker, a manufacturer of advanced technology and nanocomposite ceramic products and solutions for a variety of high-end applications that also use HIP technology. is in

Applying Hiperbaric R&D to HIP Technology

Hiperbaric’s extensive know-how developed over the last 20 years has enabled the company to design and develop HIP technology in the framework of various research projects.

One of these is the 2.09 million EURSmartMat project for research on new technologies for the production of advanced materials. Another research area, XtremHIP, is for designing high-performance HIP equipment, operating on disruptive technologies to meet the most demanding applications in the areas of additive manufacturing, advanced materials, and new applications. focused and reached €1.2 million.

Both projects are funded by the Castile y Lén Regional Government’s Institute for Enterprise Competitiveness (ICE) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) – A way of do Europe.

