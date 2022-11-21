Sony WF-LS900N review: practical successor with rich audio





Sonys WF-LS900N clearly shows that the brand understands consumer demand and delivery accordingly.Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

Shortly after launching its signature LinkBuds, Sony went back to basics with the latest Sony WF-LS900N, a highly-demanded type of earbud. Equipped with in-ear design and ANC function. This review covers all the features of the new Sony WF-LS900N.

design

Years of experience in the sound field have helped Sony a lot in understanding user demands and delivering accordingly.The inclusion of the new WF-LS900N in its product range clearly underscores this. The new WF-LS900N is designed to fit snugly in your ear and not easily fall off. The new earbuds are small, lightweight, and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Both earbuds have touch sensitivity, allowing you to accept/reject calls and move to the next or previous track. The nice thing here is that you can assign controls such as ambient sound control/quick access, playback, volume, etc. depending on what you want your earbuds to do. The earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means that it is very comfortable to wear while training.

The new Sony WF-LS900N comes with a plastic case that is lightweight and easy to carry. The charging case has strong magnets that hold each earbud firmly in its section. There is a central LED on the front when you open the case to show the charging status of the earbuds and case. The back of the case has a USB-C port for charging.

connectivity

The new Sony WF-LS900N uses Bluetooth 5.2 and supports default SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs, making it easy to connect. For better controls and options, you’ll need to download and install the Sony Headphones Connect application on your Android or iOS device. With support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, connecting to Android and Windows devices is quick and easy. This application allows you to check the battery status of your earphones and case.

This app allows you to select noise cancellation and ambient sound,[サウンド]You can toggle it on or off by switching to the tab. When noise cancellation is selected, you can also turn on or off the automatic wind noise reduction option. Ambient sound settings let you adjust the background noise level and use the slider to focus on your voice.

It also has a Speak-to-Chat feature that is very useful in work and home settings, as you can lower the audio level so you can talk to others while wearing the headphones.

Another good thing about this app is that you can control the bass with the equalizer option. You can choose bass boost options like Bright, Excited, Calm, Relaxed, Vocal, Treble Boost, Bass Boost, Speech and Custom. Additionally, you can configure some custom settings according to your personal preferences. Additionally, there is a Bluetooth connection quality selector that lets you decide whether you prefer reliable connection or sound quality. A toggle for DSEE Extreme is also included. Last but not least, there is a setting for spatial sound optimization where head movements are monitored both vertically and horizontally. The earbuds also have a voice assistant function.

sound

The new Sony WF-LS900N offers a soothing sound experience, with an in-ear design for uninterrupted sound. The abbreviated sound is very soft and gentle on the eardrum, so you can wear it without stress. The highs aren’t spiky, and the lows aren’t stubby or fat. The low end is tightly controlled, so it’s no problem to put a lot of weight on the bass.

The Sony WF-LS900N offers a soothing listening experience with an in-ear design that delivers uninterrupted sound.Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

High-definition audio support is one of the features that sets the WF-LS900N apart from many of its competitors, but it requires an LDAC device as the source. The earbuds also support Sony 360 Reality Audio for the most immersive listening option. However, it does require a membership in one of the music streaming services that support this format. The overall sound experience is crystal clear, with the pitch of each tone hitting the right note, and you can feel the high notes of the song very accurately.

ANC and transparency

The new Sony WF-LS900N’s Active Noise Cancellation is excellent as it cancels out sound completely. While testing the ANC feature, I found that very little noise passed through, which is negligible. Transparency mode, on the other hand, keeps you aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re listening to music or walking outside.

call quality

Call quality on the new Sony WF-LS900N is very good. Even in noisy environments, the earbuds are great at isolating audio, and the mesh covering the outer mic prevents wind distortion. I was able to ask

battery

The company claims that the new Sony WF-LS900N can last 6 hours on a single charge. During our review period, we found that the earbuds easily lasted 6 hours from 5:30 with the ANC feature enabled. The case comes with 20 hours of battery support, which is pretty much true as I logged 19-20 hours while using the earbuds.

Conclusion

The Sony WF-LS900N substitutes LinkBuds pretty well, thanks to its rich audio quality and slight EQ tweaks. It has good ANC, decent features and is easy to use. The overall experience was good, and the only thing that bothered us a bit was that the earbuds took a relatively long time to connect to the phone, something the company should consider. is priced at 16,990.

