Best Buy has a Black Friday sale on Sonos soundbars





Best Buy is running a Black Friday sale on its Sonos soundbar in addition to its existing Black Friday sale. From now until November 28th, you’ll find plenty of great Sonos speakers. Everything is discounted to the lowest prices ever. There are plenty of options when it comes to soundbars and speakers, but Sonos makes some of the best on the market, so if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your home audio, this sale is worth checking out.

To stay up to date on Black Friday sales at Best Buy and elsewhere, check out our Black Friday hub and retailer-specific roundups for all your favorite tech and everything you can find at Walmart and Target. Check out our breakdown of the best deals. .

Sonos Arc is a great all-around soundbar that produces powerful, room-filling audio, whether used as a standalone device or with auxiliary wireless speakers like the Sonos Sub or Sonos One SL. Arc features eARC support for fast communication between your TV and soundbar, and lossless Dolby Atmos support for Blu-ray players. However, to get the most out of it, it’s important to check if your TV supports Dolby Atmos over his ARC.

The Arcs Trueplay feature, which allows you to fine-tune your soundbar’s audio based on your room layout, helps optimize your listening experience, but is only available for iOS devices. Please read our review.

If you like the Sonos Arc’s capabilities and are looking for something smaller, the 2nd generation Sonos Beam might be for you. Normally $449.99, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 25-inch soundbar to $359.99. The Beam shares many of the same features as the larger 45-inch Sonos Arc, including eARC support and the ability to wirelessly pair with Sonos Sub and Sonos One SL speakers for surround sound. However, the Beam lacks upward-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and relies on a dedicated iOS app to take advantage of Sonos Trueplay. Please read our review.

You can also find discounts on two versions of the Sonos One speaker at Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for a standalone Bluetooth speaker with an integrated voice assistant or a companion speaker for your Sonos Beam or Arc setup, there’s a Sonos One model that fits your needs.

The second-generation Sonos One retails for $175.99 at Best Buy instead of the usual $219.99. Sonos One has built-in support for Amazon Alexa, allowing you to run all the usual Alexa skills and control playback with your voice. Like other speakers in the Sonos ecosystem, Sonos One can link with other Sonos speakers throughout your home using the Sonos app or Apple Airplay 2. A standard Sonos One can also act as a surround speaker when paired with your existing Arc. beam soundbar.

If you want to add a little more punch to your existing Sonos speakers, the Sonos Sub is currently discounted at Best Buy to $599.99 (usually $749). The Sub cannot act as a speaker on its own, but pairing it with other Sonos speakers makes them better by providing stronger bass. It pairs wirelessly with other speakers using an app, and the Sonos Sub’s unique shape means it can be placed upright or flat if you want to sneak it under furniture.

