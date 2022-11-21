Artemis 1 mission: NASA’s Orion spacecraft makes its closest approach to the moon





NASA’s Orion capsule passed about 80 miles (130 kilometers) above the moon early Monday morning.

After a lunar flyby, Orion is designed to fly astronauts, but its first mission will carry only inanimate scientific payloads and is expected to travel more than 40,000 miles on the far side of the moon. . traveled.

It is part of NASA’s Artemis program to finally establish the first lunar outpost in history to permanently house astronauts in hopes of one day paving the way to Mars. I am aiming for

The Artemis I mission launched last Wednesday morning, stymied by NASA, and the long-delayed Space Launch System (SLS) rocket flew the Orion capsule into space, marking the first rocket ever built. It has established itself as the most powerful operational rocket. The thrust of the SLS rocket was 15% higher than that of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the moon landings in the 20th century.

Orion is currently on a 25.5 day journey to orbit the moon.

Monday’s lunar flyby was the Orion capsule’s closest approach to the moon before entering a distant retrograde orbit. That is, it orbits the moon in the opposite direction as it moves around the earth.

As NASA’s Artemis mission manager Michael Sarafin said last week, the pass is for stress testing the Orion capsule.

After orbiting the Moon, the Orion capsule will return to Earth and make a gentle splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11th.

The target landing site is off the coast of San Diego, with a NASA recovery vessel waiting nearby to carry the spacecraft to a safe location as practice for future missions involving astronauts. And this time, it will also look at the recovery of scientific instruments onboard that have collected data that will help NASA understand how future flights may affect astronauts.

Sarafin told reporters on Friday that NASA had to do more than a dozen troubleshooting issues with the Orion capsule, but overall the spacecraft was doing very well.

One of the issues we encountered was related to the Orion Star Tracker. This system uses a map of the universe to tell engineers on the ground how to orient the spacecraft. Some data readings didn’t return as expected, but NASA officials chalked it up to the learning curve that comes with flying the new spacecraft.

We got it done, Sarafin says, with great leadership from the Orion team.

He added that he understood the system for the mission. It was (predicting) how much power it would consume, how much propellant it would use, or how hot the vehicle would heat up, but it didn’t match exactly. And most of the time it’s performing better.

We were seeing something that didn’t quite match our expectations. And the team spends time going through it with a fine comb to make sure there aren’t any other potential problems.

Sarafin’s comments came before NASA made its final decision on Saturday to put the Orion spacecraft into a far retrograde orbit around the Moon.

