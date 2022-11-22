Google Pixel 7 Pro review: A great holiday gift





The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the smartphone to buy this holiday season. Fortunately, I was able to pick up the recently released Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED curved display with QHD+ resolution. The new Tensor G2 CPU improves battery life, boosts clock speeds, and enables faster multitasking. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and has three non-expandable storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. A 5,000 mAh battery allows for at least 24 hours of battery life. Users can secure their phones with biometrics, including an on-screen fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The Pixel 7 Pro uses the recently released Android 13 and has 5G capabilities.

unboxing and design

The Pixel 7 Pro package comes with a phone, a USB-C cable (charging brick not included), a SIM card eject tool, and a Quick Switch adapter used to transfer data between devices. The Pixel 7 Pro comes in three colors: Hazel, Snow (used in this review), and Obsidian. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone and the SIM card slot is on the left. Some people don’t like the button placement. The volume buttons felt a little jarring as I had to move my finger more to reach the volume down button. There’s no headphone jack, and the front camera sits in the center of the screen. On the back are his three rear cameras with aluminum covers over the lenses.

screen

The Pixel 7 Pro allows users to switch between 1080p and 1440p resolutions. The display was very crisp and didn’t lose quality when switching between different apps. , some users may not like it because it cannot be moved. When using the 3-button navigation setup, you had to press the screen further to register the touch. When using gesture navigation, curved displays caused some gestures to be misinterpreted. Gestures tracked more accurately when I changed the back sensitivity to low in the Settings app.

camera

Pixel phones are known for their great cameras, and the Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t disappoint. The Pixel 7 Pro has different modes such as Night Sight, Motion, Portrait, Cinematic (adds a blurred background to the subject), Panoramic and Photo Sphere (360 photo). I was able to take very clear and vivid photos without much effort. After taking a photo, the user can open the Google Photos app to edit the photo. Photo Unblur makes your photos clearer by removing noise and blur. Magic Eraser is another feature that allows users to remove various objects in photos. If you’re looking for a great camera, this phone is a great option.

performance

I had no issues with performance while using this phone. Thanks to the Tensor G2 CPU, I was able to alternate between taking pictures, playing games, checking social media, and watching videos without lag. The battery lasts over 24 hours. This is what Google advertises. No need to charge your phone multiple times a day. The only drawback is that the phone’s battery sometimes overheats.

Overview

The Pixel 7 Pro is the perfect new phone for this holiday season. Pricing is based on the amount of internal storage desired by the user. $899 for 128 GB, $999 for 256 GB, and $1,099 for 512 GB. The Pixel 7 Pro is sold everywhere smartphones are sold.

comment.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://urbangeekz.com/2022/11/google-pixel-7-pro-review-a-great-holiday-gift/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos