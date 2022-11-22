Who is to blame when a startup fails





Minutes before Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison, her attorney argued that harsher penalties would discourage innovation and investment. However, failure due to fraud is not good.”

Why it matters: There has been a lot of talk this month about investor due diligence and lack thereof in the event of the failure of crypto exchange FTX.

Some in crypto and VCs have criticized the media for lavishing praise on FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried without our own verification.

The big picture: Venture capital relies heavily on trust, partly because it enables entrepreneurial speed, making such investments particularly vulnerable to abuse. In fact, it’s quite remarkable that there are no cons beyond that.

For example, FTX investors did not receive a balance sheet as part of their quarterly financial reporting. But they trusted Sam Bankman Freed. Because exchanges were wasting cash. Additionally, many startups do not provide a balance sheet. Years ago, VC firms like Spectrum Equity and Foundation Capital trusted the audited financials of a startup called Canopy Financial to be legal. They never thought to check his KPMG letterhead for counterfeiting. Oak Investment Partners once trusted one of her partners that investee companies were raising new capital. They didn’t think he was transferring the money to their account.

Bottom line: A massive scam from Enron to Madoff to Theranos is evident in retrospect. So are the failures of those who could have known better and should have known better.

But the best scammers are those who identify and exploit system vulnerabilities. And as Judge Davila reminds us, the ultimate responsibility always lies with the determined Grifter.

