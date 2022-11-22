Grant Boosts Solar Energy, Storm Preparedness Efforts





As the frequency of severe storms increases, UConn continues to develop more advanced technologies and resources to prepare communities for power outages and reduce recovery times.

The latest initiative, made possible by a recent $4.4 million federal grant, will allow towns to use solar power and battery energy storage in the event that electricity becomes unavailable due to storms or other emergencies. It’s something to do. Additionally, the project will develop resources for rural Connecticut towns where power restoration typically takes a long time.

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Junbo Zhao, Associate Director of Eversource Energy Center, and his team for a $4.4 million award through the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) Renewables Advancing Community Energy Resilience (RACER) program. The grant aims to help local communities use solar and solar plus storage to prevent power interruptions due to extreme weather and other events, and to help restore power quickly during power outages.

This underscores our faculty’s innovation in research into solar, battery energy, and power systems that will benefit Connecticut communities and beyond, said Kazem Kazellonian, Dean of the UConn School of Engineering. says.

The project is called PROACTIVE, a predictive community outage preparedness and active last-mile visibility feedback autonomous recovery solution to achieve community resilience using solar energy and other distributed energy resources. Develop and demonstrate

Lacking adequate outage prediction tools, stakeholders face the challenge of predicting infrastructure damage and its severity in advance, which has a significant impact on outage preparedness. said Zhao, a professor of electrical and computer engineering. There is also a shortage of robust sensing and communication systems that enable rapid estimation of infrastructure damage and the availability of assets and energy resources to support rapid recovery after extreme events.

This PROACTIVE project will develop two-tiered risk awareness preparedness and grid visibility based on safe, equitable, coordinated and automated recovery tools for community energy resilience to address these challenges. and demonstrate, says Zhao.

PROACTIVE will be the latest mitigation and recovery technology at Eversource Energy Center, located within the Innovation Technology Building at UConn Tech Park. The center utilizes outage prediction models to predict the effects of storms and uses weather data to proactively deploy recovery crews in advance of severe weather.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face as a society, and storms are only getting more intense and frequent, said Pamir Alpay, Interim Vice President of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at UConns. said Mr. We are working with Eversource partners to develop technologies and advance research to enhance our ability to mitigate the effects of these storms and keep Connecticut residents safe.

For community resilience, the project will demonstrate that proper pre-event preparation leveraging detailed outage forecasts can significantly speed up the outage recovery process, including crew dispatch, resource allocation and local resource coordination. demonstrate that The results of this project will directly inform community leaders about their energy system resilience needs and evaluate potential combined solar and energy storage solutions.

Junbo Zhao, Associate Director of Eversource Energy Center, will soon demonstrate the capabilities of the new technology to West Hartford and Hartford officials.

Zhao says cooperation and coordination between different communities will be a key factor here. Through this program, wealthier towns like West Hartford, with significant amounts of solar and energy storage systems, can supply surplus power to neighboring municipalities like Hartford. increase.

Zhao said his team will meet with community leaders and stakeholders in West Hartford and Hartford to demonstrate the technology and how it will benefit their respective cities.

Zhao said it will take three years to fully implement the program. It will be in the R&D phase this year, then demonstrate functionality to the community, and eventually he will roll it out across the municipalities Eversource serves.

UConn was selected as part of the Renewables Advancing Community Energy Resilience (RACER) funding program. This is an effort to make the energy system more resilient and strengthen the preparedness of communities to withstand and quickly recover from disasters. PROACTIVE is one of several projects developing and demonstrating sensor and communication technologies that will enable rapid identification of available assets to reactivate power systems after extreme events. Learn more about selected projects here.

The University of Connecticut’s Eversource Energy Center is a partnership between New England’s largest energy provider and engineering school. College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. A business school located in the Innovation Partnership Building at UConn Tech Park. Founded in 2015, the partnership is dedicated to using cutting-edge research to solve real-world challenges at the intersection of weather, security, and energy.

