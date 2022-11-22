Prestigious Prime Minister’s 2022 Innovation Awards Awarded to CSIRO’s PhotonAssay Technology





Dr Nick Cutmore, Dr James Tickner of CSIRO, and Dirk Treasure of Chrysos Corporation received the Prime Minister’s 2022 Innovation Award for commercializing PhotonAssay technology.

CSIRO’s PhotonAssay technology provides faster, safer, more accurate and environmentally friendly gold mineral analysis than traditional methods.

Chrysos Corporation has significantly expanded its facilities worldwide since 2016 to commercialize the PhotonAssay technology.

PhotonAssay is becoming the preferred technique for gold analysis worldwide due to its speed and less environmental impact compared to the current process of fire analysis.

PhotonAssay produces less hazardous waste and less carbon dioxide emissions, making it a safer alternative to fire analysis. Fire analysis is slower, more dangerous, requires fusion of samples at temperatures up to 1200 degrees Celsius, and uses toxic chemicals.

CSIRO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Larry Marshall congratulated the team and said Chrysos is a shining example of CSIRO’s Innovation Catalyst strategy in action.

“When a scientist decides to start a business from scratch, it’s going to be pretty awesome.”

“We hope Australian deep tech innovation companies like Chrysos will give the country an opportunity to add more value to mineral commodities here at home before exporting them globally,” said Dr Marshall. rice field.

Dr. Nick Cutmore said he was very honored to receive the Prime Minister’s Award for Innovation and credited CSIRO for providing the enabling environment for such initiatives.

“We are proud that CSIRO’s innovative technology is now being used around the world, including in Australia, Africa and North America.This is a true global impact.”

“Because PhotonAssay is fully automated, we can deliver results to our customers in as little as two minutes, as opposed to days with traditional methods,” said Dr. Cutmore.

CSIRO’s Executive Director of Growth, Jonathan Law, also congratulated the team on their victory by nominating the PhotonAssay team for the prestigious award.

According to Law, Chrysos has established itself as the world’s leading exporter of Australia’s best science-built mining equipment and technical services (METS) through partnerships with global research institutes and leading miners. continues to build its reputation.

“Chrysos has created more than 70 high-value jobs, offering safer and greener alternatives to traditional analytical methods,” said Law.

