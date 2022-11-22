NAVFAC Southeast announces Project Manager and Architect of the Year > United States Navy > News-Stories





Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commander Capt. Miguel Diguez announced on November 10 the NAVFAC Southeast Project Manager and Architect of the Year awards.

NAVFAC Southeast Project Manager of the Year was awarded to Project Management Supervisors Michael Davis and Lt. Cmdr. Gulf Coast Assistant Operations Officer Pete DeIuliis was named Architect of the Year.

“Congratulations to Mr. Davis and Lt. Deluliis for winning this first award,” said Dieguez. “NAVFAC has implemented two new programs to recognize the best and brightest employees in these areas, both of whom have demonstrated exceptional talent and achievements.”

Davis joined NAVFAC Southeast 13 years ago and is currently the command’s project management supervisor.

“We are humbled by this incredible honor,” said Davis.

Davis led a team of five professional engineers and was actively involved in the development and execution of South Atlantic projects, providing engineering and project management services to five public works departments (PWD) and one construction officer (ROICC). ) provided to the office.

Davis said:

Davis admirably managed the $112 million construction project, overcoming key challenges and funding the same year to sustain repair work on the East Coast TRIDENT Ballistic Missile and Guided Missile Submarine (SSBN and SSGN) fleet. We combined existing modernization plans with tornado recovery coverage to implement the .

He designed and built two Military Construction Projects (MILCONs) and a Restoration Modernization Project totaling $220 million for the F135 Power Module Repair Facility and Engine Test Cell at the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Southeast. was accelerated.

In addition to his project management duties, Davis filled an important vacancy as Deputy Operations Assistant for the South Atlantic.

“I always strive for excellence in every project and take pride in the teamwork required to deliver a quality end product. We are extremely grateful to the South Atlantic’s dedicated project management team.”

Deluliis has won the Architect of the Year award and is one of the few architects, mostly from different engineering disciplines, for both Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) and NAVFAC Enterprise.

“I am very fortunate to be part of this great organization and honored to be named the first Architect of the Year,” said Deluliis. “In such a demanding environment of engineering, it is easy to feel overlooked and underappreciated as an architect, but NAVFAC has always done its best to demonstrate its commitment to architects. It’s the next step in that process.”

Deluliis became the first CEC Architect to graduate from Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia with a degree in Architecture and Urban Design. After graduating, he forged a formal partnership between his CEC and Virginia Tech, utilized by multiple of his CEC architects.

Deluliis served as Director of Facilities Engineering and Acquisitions (FEAD) at PWD Mayport during a generational change to build facilities for the East Coast Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Fleet. Directly leading his team of more than 40 construction and contracting professionals, he has completed a $260 million Work in Progress (WIP) and in 2020, he will complete the entire NAVFAC Southeast. with his WIP of $120 million.

One of his most challenging projects was overseeing the Integrated Navigation Officer and Ship Operating Trainer (iNSST) project at Naval Station Mayport.

“This project is very important to the Navy and essential to properly train sailors after the deadly collisions involving the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain,” said Deluliis. “The schedule was very aggressive and the unexpected came quickly, but the team at Mayport did a great job getting this done.”

iNSST is a computerized bridge simulator that allows bridge teams to practice realistic navigation and ship handling skills in a virtual environment.

Deluliis is currently the Gulf Coast Assistant Operations Officer for NAVFAC Southeast, most recently leading the team tasked with awarding over $400 million for the Hurricane Surrey disaster relief project in Pensacola, Florida.

Davis and Deluliis will represent NAVFAC Southeast in the NAVFAC company-wide competition for Project Manager and Architect of the Year.

