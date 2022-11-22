Google Publishes Guide to Current and Deprecated Ranking Systems





A new guide to Google’s ranking system informs you about the system Google uses to rank search results and the system that has been discontinued.

Additionally, Google introduced new terminology in its latest guide to distinguish between ranking “systems” and ranking “updates.”

Systems like RankBrain are always running in the background. Updates, on the other hand, refer to his one-off changes to the ranking system.

For example, helpful content systems run in the background whenever Google serves search results, but can also receive updates to improve their functionality.

Core algorithm updates and spam updates are other examples of one-off changes to ranking systems.

Now that you’re familiar with Google’s new terminology, let’s take a look at the highlights from Google’s ranking system guide.

Current Google Ranking System

Below is an alphabetical list of Google’s ranking systems currently in operation.

BERT: Short for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, BERT allows Google to understand how word combinations can represent different meanings and intentions. Crisis Information Systems: Google has systems in place to provide a specific set of information in times of crisis, such as SOS alerts when searching for natural disasters. Deduplication System: Google’s search system is designed to avoid serving duplicate or near-duplicate web pages. Exact-match domain system: A system that prevents Google from trusting too much websites with domain names that exactly match a query. Freshness system: A system designed to show more recent content for expected queries Helpful content system: User-original content rather than content created primarily to get search engine traffic A system designed to more reliably display helpful content. Link Analysis System and PageRank: A system that determines which pages are most useful in response to a query based on which pages are about and how they link to each other. Local News System: A system that displays local news sources when relevant to your query. MUM: Abbreviation for Multitask Unified Model. MUM is an AI system that can understand and generate language. It improves callouts for featured snippets and is not used for general ranking. Neural Matching: A system that helps Google understand expressions of queries and page concepts and match them against each other. Original Content System: A system by which Google displays original content prominently in search results. Deletion-based demotion system: A system for demoting websites in response to mass content deletion requests. Page Experience System: A system that evaluates various criteria to determine if a web page provides a good user experience. Passage Ranking System: An AI system that Google uses to identify individual sections or “passages” of web pages to better understand how relevant a page is to searches. Product Review System: A system that rewards quality product reviews written by expert authors with insightful analysis and original research. RankBrain: AI system that helps Google understand how words relate to concepts. Allows Google to return results that do not contain the exact words used in the query. Trusted Information Systems: Google has multiple systems for presenting trusted information. For example, promoting trustworthy pages, demoting low-quality content, and rewarding high-quality journalism. Site Diversity System: A system that prevents Google from displaying two or more web page listings from the same site in the top search results. Spam detection system: A system that handles content and behavior that violates Google’s spam policy.Discontinued Google Ranking System

The following systems are marked for historical purposes. They are built into other systems or are part of Google’s core ranking system.

Hummingbird: A major improvement to Google’s ranking system rolled out in 2013. Google says the system has evolved since then. Mobile Friendly Ranking System: A system that prioritizes content that renders better on mobile devices. It has since been incorporated into Google’s page experience system. Page speed system: Introduced in 2018, a system that prioritizes content that loads quickly on mobile devices. It has since been incorporated into Google’s page experience system. Panda System: A system that favors high-quality, original content, introduced in 2011. It became part of Google’s core ranking system in 2015. Secure Site System: Introduced in 2014, a system that prioritizes HTTPS-protected websites. It has been part of Google’s page experience system ever since.

