Pinnacle Awards finalist Peter O’Donoghue: ‘You have to constantly learn, embrace change and evolve’





Peter O’Donoghue, Raidos

The finalists for the WashingtonExecsPinnacle Awards will be announced on October 11th, and we’ll be featuring some of them until the event goes live on November 30th.

Next is Peter O’Donoghue, Cloud Industry Executive of the Year (Public Company) finalist, Chief Technology Officer, Leidos Civil Group. Here he discusses career inflection points, key areas of focus going forward, career advice, and more.

What was the turning point or inflection point in your career?

A major turning point in my career was moving from mechanical engineering to IT in the late 1990s. I worked for an architecture/engineering and design/construction firm that designed, built and operated semiconductor, pharmaceutical and chemical plants. I have great experience in working with customers to understand their requirements, comply with regulations, and deliver working solutions on time and on budget. I have significant experience programming SCADA systems to automate the manipulation of physical assets such as building automation systems. Leveraging our knowledge in plant design and construction, and implementation and integration of COTS enterprise asset management and maintenance, repair and overhaul systems, we transitioned to enterprise IT.

The biggest thing I learned was applying “systems thinking” to understand how multiple components must work together to solve a larger customer problem We also learned how software can use sensor data to coordinate the behavior of individual components or change the behavior of the entire operation. Since then, I have been able to bring this system thinking and automation mindset to all my work.

What are the main areas of focus going forward and why are they so important to the future of the nation?

At Leidos, we understand and leverage the evolution of cloud technology to advance the mission of public sector and highly regulated organizations.

The convergence of IT and operational technology (characterized by the integration of industrial control and physical systems) is happening concurrently with the emergence of ubiquitous cloud-native digital platforms. This convergence makes data easier to access and leverage, allowing you to make better, more timely, and more accurate decisions.

As such, we will increasingly focus on the secure integration of cloud, cloud edge, AI/ML, microservice-based applications, cyber, cyber-physical, software-defined networking, and 5G technologies to create a seamless and seamless way for customers to leverage their data. We provide a secure and high performance digital platform. Make more timely, secure and better informed decisions across the enterprise.

We believe government missions are poised to benefit from a ubiquitous cloud or cloud mesh platform. The platform applies a cloud-at-the-edge solution that facilitates the secure storage and processing of local sensor data, allowing mission decisions to be made locally and quickly. Information can be shared across missions.

What’s the biggest professional risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I took professionally was agreeing to build and deploy a federal agency website to support consumer device enrollment in six weeks. The website must be scalable to support millions of transactions per hour, support credit card payments, provide a commercial-grade user experience, and achieve a provisional ATO within that timeframe. had to be. Another major challenge was the fluidity of the requirements as rulemaking was still in progress and subject to negotiations with industry bodies.

My reasons for taking this risk included being able to move quickly and having access to a strong team with strong UX capabilities. We had access to the right cloud platform and SaaS solution. And most importantly, we knew you would be on board with us. In the end, despite several sleepless nights, I was able to get the site up and running.

What’s the best career advice for someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

My biggest career advice is don’t let technology blind you. Implementing technology is not an end in itself. it’s not. In our role as a systems integrator, we build and integrate technologies to support your mission. The pace of technological innovation is only increasing, and today’s innovation is increasingly becoming tomorrow’s doomsday technology.

As technology leaders, we must live equally well in the two worlds of mission and technology. First, you need to understand how best to stay current, adopt new technologies, and implement them safely, resiliently, and cost-effectively. Next, we need to understand where each customer is on her modernization journey, help them reach their next goals, and position them as best as possible where they are heading. This requires listening, implementing the right technology in practice, and recognizing that we are not done yet. We must constantly learn, embrace change and evolve.

You can see the other Pinnacle Awards finalists here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtonexec.com/2022/11/pinnacle-award-finalist-peter-odonoghue-you-will-always-need-to-learn-embrace-change-and-evolve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos