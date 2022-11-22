$399 off Pixel 7, $300 off 7 Pro





Following the Google Store, Google Fi’s Black Friday offers $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro for both new (number port required) and existing MVNO subscribers.

The Pixel 7 starts at $399 for the 128 GB model and $499 for the 256 GB model, after a $200 discount. This is in contrast to the Google Store and other stores such as Amazon, which offer a $100 discount in the US. Curiously, the Pixel 6a is $349 ($299) with a $100 discount.

Google is also highlighting today that the Fi Unlimited Plus plan comes with one year of YouTube Premium.

Meanwhile, the $300 off Pixel 7 Pro is double the Google Store offer. At $599, this is a very notable Google Fi discount, taking the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro from $1,099 to $699 and the 512GB to $799).

Existing Google Fi customers should:

Activate the phone with your existing full service plan (data-only SIMs excluded) within 30 days of the shipping confirmation email, and activate the eligible phone with Google Fi for 60 consecutive days. Must be activated with the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a current member of the buyer’s group plan. Phones activated with a new Fi account are not eligible for this promotion. If you are not currently using Fi Service and the last date of Fi Service was within the last 180 days as part of an existing single subscriber or group plan, you will have 30 days from shipping confirmation to provide your number to Fi. must be brought in or transferred. email. Ported numbers must be from carriers that provide calling, voice, and data services. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not covered.

New Fi members should:

Activate your phone with your new full service plan (data-only SIMs excluded) within 30 days of your shipping confirmation email, and activate your eligible phone with Google Fi for 60 consecutive days. Must be activated with the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or become a new member of the buyer’s group plan. You must also bring or transfer the number to Fi within 30 days of the shipping confirmation email. Ported numbers must be from carriers that provide calling, voice, and data services. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not covered.

According to Google, the discount will be applied automatically at checkout, but will be charged to your Google Pay account “if the above conditions are not met.” These deals will end on December 3rd after Cyber ​​Monday/Week.

