Ground Breaking Ceremony for WestGate’s $84 Million Semiconductor Campus – Inside INdiana Business

State and local officials opened the $84 million microelectronics campus at [email protected] Technology Park in Odon Monday morning. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says Westgate One will accelerate the reshoring of semiconductor research and manufacturing in the U.S. The campus will invest a total of $300 million in Indiana and create nearly 550 jobs. We have already secured commitments from four semiconductor companies that plan to do so.

The 10-acre campus is supported by matching funds of up to $10 million from the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative (READI). This location is part of the Highlands region of Indiana where he received $30 million in READI funding last December.

Today’s announcement is the result of tremendous collaboration between many local, regional and state partners over the past decade, Joe Carley, interim CEO of the nonprofit Uplands Science and Technology Foundation, said in a statement. I was. With the rise of our region’s defense sector and the NSWC Crane as a national leader in emerging technology, Indiana’s Uplands is growing as a vibrant hub of tech-his innovation. ”

Illinois-based NHanced Semiconductors will invest more than $236 million to build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will be the first facility built specifically for advanced packaging.

The company says it should create up to 413 jobs by the end of 2028 and provide average salaries above the Davis County average of 250%.

NHanced Semiconductors plans to enter the space in mid-2024. The remaining space in the building will be leased to other industry companies.

Arizona-based Everspin Technologies (NYSE: MRAM) will set up a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing and R&D facility on its campus, which it says will create up to 35 high-paying jobs by the end of 2027.

According to the company, the facility will allow it to increase production and fulfillment of discrete and embedded magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), which it describes as essential for next-generation defense applications.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

Minnesota-based Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS) plans to invest more than $34 million to lease and equip 10,000 square feet of space at WestGate One, creating up to 40 jobs by the end of 2027 .

The facility will be used to expand TSS’s capabilities in designing and delivering integrated circuits, radiation hardened products and electronic systems for the military and defense, space and industrial markets.

TSS is scheduled to begin operations in mid-2023.

Finally, Tennessee-based Reliable MicroSystems, which provides radiation effects modeling to major contractors, says it will invest $7.3 million to expand to Indiana. The company plans to start operations next year and will add 61 jobs.

“Indiana has a rich tradition of advanced manufacturing that continues to drive new technology and innovation,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. Today’s announcement solidifies our semiconductor corridor strategy. With the growth of the microelectronics and chip industry, Indiana will be at the forefront of creating a critical component to ensuring both our economy and our national security.

IEDC will commit up to $11 million in conditional tax credits and training grants to NHanced Semiconductors. This is ineligible for Hoosier to claim until a Hoosier employee is hired for a new job. Additionally, IEDC has said it will commit up to $10 million in redevelopment tax credits for the project.

IEDC will also commit up to $1.5 million to Everspin Technologies, up to $1.9 million to Reliable MicroSystems, and up to $1.6 million to TSS.

Incentives must be approved by the IEDC Board.

The WestGate One project is the latest in a series of announcements this year related to semiconductor production in Indiana.

In May, IEDC announced the launch of the Accelerated Microelectronics Production and Development (AMPD) Task Force as part of the 1st Indiana World Economic Summit.

The following month, Taiwan-based MediaTek detailed plans to establish a chip design center at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Purdue University’s Discovery Park district.

In July, Minnesota-based Skywater Technology (Nasdaq: SKYT) announced plans to build a $1.8 billion, 600,000-square-foot semiconductor R&D and production facility in West Lafayette that will employ 750 people in five years. announced to create

The increase in semiconductor production in Indiana follows passage of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, led by Senator Todd Young (R-IN).

