Innovation in Atmanirbhar Bharat’s Wealth Tech Sector





India is estimated to be a USD 40-45 trillion economy over the next 25 years. It took India about 58 years to reach her $1 trillion GDP. In her next 12 years, India reached her $2 trillion and then took just five years to reach $3 trillion. This explosive economic growth has resulted in a rapid growth of young middle and middle class populations in India’s second and third tier cities. The emergence of this new wealth has created a huge opportunity for the wealth management business in Tier 2 and 3 cities, which was previously focused only on Tier 1 cities in India. To serve this market, the wealth management industry has witnessed a major wave of innovation and experimentation over the last decade to bring down the cost of service delivery and make it viable. Increased access to disruptive technologies and the prevalence of low-cost internet in India are contributing to this cause. This has allowed the wealth tech sector to grow exponentially and financial advisors to become his Atmanirbhar advisors in his Atmanirbar Bharat.

Young clients in India today need risk-adjusted long-term asset allocation and sound advice on convenient, effective and seamless digital experiences. This has led the wealth technology industry to incorporate cutting edge advances such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and sophisticated big data applications into investment management. These cutting-edge technologies are designed to not only make life easier for our clients, but give them more control over their investments.

Innovations in the Wealth Tech ecosystem include:

data analysis

Wealth tech companies are using data analytics to make investments more personalized for their clients. As markets and products become more complex, advanced analytics provide wealth managers with the tools to enable reliable portfolio management/advice. Data analytics enable predictive models and help wealth managers make better decisions. Financial planners also leverage data sources to better serve clients, such as retirement planning, understanding risk profiles, and meeting specific short-term liquidity goals.

asset management

Innovation in asset management goes beyond new product development. She also fosters a culture of innovation, creates the next generation of business his practice, and helps portfolio managers harness rich data using disruptive technologies such as her AI, ML, and blockchain. increase. This has led to a slow shift from active funds to low-cost passive funds. AI-based wealth management tools enable customers to access financial market data, find products and services that meet their needs, execute financial planning, and make research-driven investments. In addition, AI and automation can reduce money management costs and human error in governance, compliance, and regulation.

trading platform

Wealth tech companies are increasingly implementing innovations in digital trading platforms that reduce costs and improve trading efficiency. Users of technology-enabled trading platforms have access to a wide range of financial instruments, sophisticated analytical tools, research-driven analysis and investment advice from leading experts directly within the platform. A high-quality trading platform with a digital interactive customer experience (CX) provides additional usability for users who are pivoting towards autonomy and personalization. Additionally, modern multi-asset post-trade technology solutions are designed to take advantage of the evolving technology landscape by centralizing products with seamless system integration, efficient automation, and flexible API-driven personalization. Built.

The pandemic has redefined business models

The pandemic has changed the way wealth management is done. Wealth Tech Platform enables transactions, communications, reporting and analysis all on a digital platform. Zoom calls will become the norm and face-to-face meetings will look dated, saving you time on travel and more time building customer relationships. Wealth Tech empowers clients to better manage their financial well-being digitally, and analytics help them monitor their portfolios in real time. With the development of VR and AR technologies and their integration with wealth management, it’s only a matter of time before all meetings take place in the cloud. Banks with large physical infrastructure and fancy offices have no advantage over independent financial advisors (IFAs).

How are Wealth Tech innovations empowering IFAS in India?

Until 2010, India’s wealth management products and business were primarily focused only on HNI and UHNI clients residing in the top 10 cities of India. Industry players and products were not aligned to serve the newly emerging middle and middle class population, especially in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This has created significant business opportunities for IFA to grow and expand its business. Innovations in the wealth tech sector help create a level playing field for IFA and provide clients with comprehensive investment product knowledge underpinned by technology, reliability and quality.

This has made the Physical model the way forward, allowing IFA to blend the benefits of technology with the familiarity of human touch to create a better experience. Wealth Tech is accelerating adoption of this Phygital among IFAs. It has helped capture market share in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities previously served by retail banks. We have met investor demand by creating a physical presence in the region and providing our clients with a cutting-edge digital platform. Additionally, Wealth Tech enables IFAs to win more clients by reducing travel time that can be used for relationship building and marketing. As a result, Physical IFA can benefit from this evolution, allowing him to increase his business tenfold in the next five years.

Conclusion

Innovative technology has enabled the wealth tech industry to reach new customers by selling financial products through digital channels. As it evolves, it will become more consumer-friendly, offer more personalized service, reduce costs, and improve the products and services offered by wealth managers and advisors. An IFA that adopts will ultimately become more competitive and maintain market share. The emergence of an innovative wealth tech industry has helped create a level playing field for the IFA. There are about 160,000 IFAs in India and less than 1000 IFAs have mutual fund assets of more than his 100 crore rupees. The wealth management industry is primed for disruption by innovative wealth tech. There, his IFA across the country experienced exponential growth in business and in the truest sense he joins India Growth Story by becoming Atmanirbhar Financial Advisor of Atmanirbhar India.

The above views are those of the author.

