Technology Can’t Go Wrong With Climate Innovation





Breaking things and asking permission later doesn’t work. That was the message to the heart of Silicon Valley last week from Christine Tratz, who is working to enforce new climate and infrastructure laws.

Innovation will play a vital role in solving the climate crisis. Half of the technologies needed to achieve net-zero pollution by 2050 say target scientists do not exist or are not ready for commercial deployment.

And many investors, entrepreneurs, and inventors in the technology industry, both in California and beyond, are grappling with this challenge. This opportunity is extraordinary.

But Kristins’ message at the Techconomy conference added an element not always included at technology conferences. That is, our ability to meet our climate change goals will depend not only on how well the technology works, but how it will be welcomed on the ground.

For example, Christine pointed out that the traditional scooter-to-Uber approach of creating chaos first and engaging later can actually slow us down. Deploying products and forcing communities to adapt to new realities creates obstacles, not the speed we need.

So innovation is essential, but we also need to put the affected people at the center of the community. The community welcomes rather than fights new solutions because it needs to know if change solves real-world problems and doesn’t create new ones.

Putting people first also helps tech companies

Christine’s message is especially important right now as we grapple with enforcing three new laws that will have a major impact on our climate: the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Act, CHIPS and the Science Act.

Together, these laws will inject more than $5 trillion into combating climate change and supporting clean energy, driving innovation and technology development that will catalyze private investment that could reach $1.7 trillion over the next decade. To do.

Action on climate change is so urgent that we need to avoid creating unnecessary hurdles, but there are still some old hurdles that need to be addressed. Many communities distrust new solutions to other people’s problems at their own expense.

Governments at the local, state, and federal levels play a key role in setting policy, and ultimately it is quicker to work with government than to treat it as an obstacle to ignore or bully. is.

No time to break things in a hurry. We must learn from the past and do better than ever when it comes to engagement, inclusion and community input, from the beginning and throughout the process.

We have all experienced making mistakes in haste rather than acting more carefully and proceeding thoughtfully.

Success Stories Showing the Value of Engagement

Congress recently allocated funds for clean school buses, but school districts had to apply to get the funding. and was widely adopted.

This is good for our children, good for the climate, and good for the companies that make buses and batteries. Companies whose products depend on building factories, installing clean energy, or powering grids should do similar community outreach.

There are so many needs, so many opportunities, and finally historic levels of funding from Washington. We must work together to sail in the same direction towards the clean energy future we want for all.

The tech industry has always brought about big changes in the real world. They are not interested in theoretical progress. For climate innovation, that means products need to be permitted, installed, approved and accepted.

By working proactively with the community, together we can pave the way to change the world faster.

