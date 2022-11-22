Twitter is imploding. What if Google or Apple were to come next?





Instead of providing the most direct route, the Maps app directs you to your destination by your company’s advertisers. App stores are littered with malware and scams. Reliable search engines refuse to return results for competitors’ products.

If that sort of digital apocalypse sounds like a paranoid fantasy, chances are you’re not paying attention to what’s going on on Twitter. Numbers and institutions are who they say they are.

These other scenarios have yet to come to fruition, but Twitter’s rapidly declining credibility as a global city square is a testament to the well-intentioned products of certain tech companies. It shows how dependent we are.

Products from tech giants such as Google and Apple have become such an integral part of modern life that it’s hard to imagine life without them. Like electricity and water, they act as utilities and provide essential services such as directions and business infrastructure, but they are not subject to the same regulations.

These private companies have shaped our world for a very long time, says Emily Dreyfuss, a San Francisco-based writer and researcher at the Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University. says. We never had to face what it meant, what ramifications it could have, and what it meant for our daily lives.

until now.

With Elon Musk seemingly changing the rules daily, many journalists and other power users are starting to leave Twitter, and blue-check verification issues are underway on the platform. While the site faces reckoning under new owners, governments, reporters and other officials are beginning to see what happens when trusted sources online become completely unreliable. .

It’s not just a Twitter problem.

Social media platform Facebook has suffered a major blow to its reputation and liability following the revelations of a foreign campaign to influence the 2016 election and the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal. The explosive popularity of Chinese-owned TikTok has raised concerns among lawmakers about how and by whom its highly addictive power will be harnessed.

Then there are the two most valuable companies on the planet, Apple and Google. The hardware and software from these companies are involved in everything from how we vote to what we think of our neighbors.

Admittedly, Twitter isn’t as big as those giant corporations (it gets smaller by the day as employees leave after layoffs). Even before the layoffs, Twitter had about 7,500 employees, while Apple and Google each had well over 100,000.

According to Dreyfuss, Twitter isn’t as integral to people’s lives as Google is for searches like finding the nearest scarf shop. If Google search results become unusable, it will bring about a big change in our society.

But in a way it has already started. An analysis from Fast Company found that the prominence of sponsored links and the fact that users seek answers quickly in search engines means that relevant links are increasingly pushed to the bottom of the page.

We follow established principles for how and when ads appear in Google Search, Danny Sullivan, Google’s search spokesperson, said in an email. The number of ads shown in search results has been limited for several years and hasn’t changed.

The company says that over the past four years, 80% of Google searches have had no ads at the top, and it aims to show ads only in search results that are relevant to the query.

Search engines and social media are vulnerable to state-sponsored national and international propaganda organized like news, says Jennifer Grigiel, a professor of social media studies at Syracuse University.

Grigier said the platform has promoted US state media domestically in ways the government itself could not. The problem is the same with foreign governments. Instead of being filtered by journalists and fact-checkers, social media allows governments to speak directly to people, shaping narratives and potentially distorting facts to fit their agenda.

I hope people start to understand that they need to move away from these sources where governments and brands have too much influence.

Some of these issues have led to at least one lawsuit, filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in which the government slammed Internet service providers, telecommunications companies, and even so-called telecommunications carriers such as telecommunications companies. I tried to regulate Google’s search engine the same way they do. oil pipeline.

Instead of seeking money or damages, the lawsuit an Ohio judge allowed to proceed earlier this year aims to force Google to prioritize its own ads and features on its search pages.

Another example is the mapping software that all smartphones have. Its influence is not limited to cyberspace, it influences and even defines how we navigate the physical world.

Despite the recent Twitter boom, social media choices are getting easier and easier. According to author and science and technology journalist Annalee Newitz, there are few high-quality alternatives to Google’s and Apple’s mapping products.

Given that the vast majority of people rely heavily on the mapping capabilities of their mobile phones, a return to paper maps won’t be so easy, according to one UK government study.

Unlike the US-owned global positioning system utility they rely on, if Google Maps’ Apple suddenly ceased to function or was damaged in a Twitter-style hostile takeover, which is unlikely, they would intervene. There is no public regulatory authority to

I’m not saying that influential technology companies aren’t getting government attention. But US and European Union regulators’ attention is often focused on social media and content moderation, and last month the top official reminded Musk that online rules must be adhered to. rice field. The Federal Trade Commission also said it was deeply concerned about the situation on Twitter.

But the Google Maps example is different from the social network example, Newitz said. The answer to Twitter’s problem is that we’ve learned that we all need to participate in multiple social networks and use them for different purposes. Discord for a group of local friends and colleagues, Mastodon for his wider social circle, he’s TikTok for silly, he’s Twitter for shouting into space and shaking his fist into the clouds. Whatever, he added Newitz.

Twitter’s situation could bring a silver lining if it emphasizes to more people that tech tools are built and owned by powerful companies, and the people who can take them apart, he said. Steve Teixeira, a former Twitter employee who worked on machine learning for the company, said: and the data side. He is currently Mozilla’s Chief Product Officer. Mozilla is probably best known for its Google Chrome competitor, the Firefox browser, owned by the San Francisco-based non-profit Mozilla Foundation.

But there is a push and a pull to this, Teixeira said. As for stuff, it improved people’s lives by eliminating malware and malicious apps, and enabled the smartphone revolution.

But as Yoel Roth, now Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, points out in the New York Times, app store rules and how they’re enforced are fundamentally up to the companies that run them.

Teixeira hypothesizes that a public-minded non-profit organization like Mozilla, with its clearly outlined values, would be a better steward for a site like Twitter that so many people rely on. said it would be However, nonprofits are often limited in size by virtues and values, making it unlikely that viable alternatives to existing technology utilities will emerge from the community.

But running something as complex and widely accessible as Twitter costs millions of dollars a year, he said. Organizations like Mozilla generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue, but they’re too big.

The same can be said for the company’s browser, Firefox. Firefox lets you choose which search engine to link to. Most people choose Google. Partnering with search providers is a way to monetize the web browser, Teixeira said. It’s really expensive to do this.

Mozilla has spoken out in the past about the need for more public-facing technology, but Teixeira said the company has no products or announcements planned following the Twitter debacle. Instead, the company designs its software around the ideas of safety and transparency, he said, to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued other sites.

More broadly, there is also the idea of ​​creating what is called the Internet of Public Interest, where tech companies, journalists, and civil society groups work together with governments to enforce a common set of rules.

While not a new concept, the problem of misinformation and disinformation is so prevalent online that it was a hot topic during last year’s US Senate hearings.

The only way to solve problems like motivated misinformants is through a platform that enforces existing policies, researchers and journalists working together as technical watchdogs, and policy makers on the road to the public good Internet. Joan Donovan, director of research at the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University, told the Justice Department. Last year’s committee hearing.

She closed her testimony with the following caveat: The price of inaction is the end of democracy.

Chase DiFeliciantonio is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ChaseDiFelice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/tech/article/twitter-google-apple-tools-17596593.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos