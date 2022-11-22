Google Fi’s Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday Sale Is Awesome





Black Friday sales are everywhere with the best electronic gadgets, including smartphones and smartwatches. At this point, Black Friday is a month-long experience for him, but it should be especially fulfilling this week. If the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro were on your list, Google Fi is one of the outlets running one of the best promotions.

For new Google Fi customers, Google is dropping the Pixel 7 Pro by $300 and the Pixel 7 by $200. With these discounts, you’ll be paying just $599 for Google’s top-end phone and $399 for the Pixel 7. These are the best Pixel 7 Black Friday deals.

Of course, you’ll notice that I said this was for “new” customers. Google really wants people to switch to Google Fi, so the biggest discounts are for beginners. If that’s an acceptable question, here’s what else you need to know.

To get the Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals on Google Fi, you need to:

New customers or customers who had their last Fi service more than 180 days ago Get the $300 (or $200) discount immediately, but you must take over the service within 30 days of the phone being shipped. You must keep the eligible phone active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days to avoid being charged by Google.

Assuming you don’t like the current wireless carrier situation at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile and really want a Pixel 7 Pro, this is a great offer. Also, Google Fi uses his T-Mobile network and has unlimited plans, starting at $50 per line. The best Unlimited Plus plans also come with a free year of YouTube Premium.

Want to get a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro discount and keep your current carrier instead of switching to Google Fi? Cool. Pixel 7 Pro is still $150 off, Pixel 7 is $100 off at Google Store, Best Buy and Amazon (buy here).

Buy Pixel 7 Pro sale on Google Fi

