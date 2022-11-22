Trial operation of financial reform zone to promote science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta





An aerial photograph taken on October 15, 2019 shows a view of the Lujiazui area of ​​Shanghai. [Photo/Xinhua]

China on Monday announced a framework plan to build more financial reform pilot zones for science and technology innovation in all major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region: Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Hefei and Jiaxing.

The larger goal is to better connect finance, technology and industry to promote quality development.

To this end, eight major government departments, including the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic regulator and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, jointly released a framework plan on Monday.

The framework plan, consisting of 19 detailed measures, aims to further optimize the overall structural system within the zone, deploy more innovative products and promote technological innovation.

In November 2021, China’s first financial reform pilot zone for science and technology innovation was launched in Jinan, the capital of eastern China’s Shandong province.

Monday’s plan said the multi-tiered financial markets China has been building over the past few years should play a bigger role in the pilot zone.

Technology companies are encouraged to seek funding in domestic and international markets and list on regional stock exchanges. More competitive companies in the software, big data and artificial intelligence sectors located in the zone should aim to list on the A-share market, the plan said.

Donghai Securities analyst Wang Pida said the targets set for the above industries in the framework plan should be interpreted in conjunction with the digital economy report released by the NDRC on Wednesday. said.

While the report provides guidelines for seeking breakthroughs in ‘bottleneck’ technologies, the Framework Plan reiterates the country’s focus on the digital economy, increasing the scale of the latter and improving the quality of development. is projected to better support the real economy by improving

Bolstered by the framework plan, A-share software development and big data sectors reported average daily gains of 0.51% and 0.08% respectively on Monday, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.39% lower.

Qualified commercial banks are encouraged to set up wealth management subsidiaries in pilot zones to focus on innovation. Banks should make better use of re-lending and re-discounting capabilities to provide more credit to companies working on technological innovation, the plan said.

Insurers need to innovate their business by offering more tailored coverage, such as liability insurance for biopharmaceutical companies, first application insurance for new materials, and comprehensive insurance for patents.

Foreign private equity firms will be supported to acquire shares in onshore technology companies through eligible foreign limited partner channels.

Eligible domestic institutions will be supported to participate in mergers and acquisitions of foreign technology companies through eligible domestic limited partner channels, the plan said.

Liu Yuanchun, president of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said the financial services industry needs to adapt to the country’s economic transformation by optimizing supply structure and efficiency, fostering innovation, and effectively supporting the real economy. I was.

The Framework Plan also stipulates that companies within the pilot zone will be assisted in issuing corporate bonds. Special efforts should be made to enable small and medium-sized technology companies to issue high-yield bonds.

Ming Ming, chief economist of CITIC Securities, said that the product portfolio of bond financing needs to be further enriched to more accurately support the development of enterprises.

Innovation bonds for technologically advanced SMEs and bonds to fund high-growth industries and start-ups will be increasingly favored by companies, he said.

